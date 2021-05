The Washington Wizards play the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on TNT. As I said in the preview last night, it’s very simple. Win and the Wizards are in the first round of the playoffs. Washington’s late season run to make it this far will be worth it. Perhaps Russell Westbrook can make things interesting in a best-of-seven series against the Philadelphia 76ers, even though they are likely not making it past that round.