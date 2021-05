The New York Yankees met up tonight with its most hated rival, the Houston Astros, at Yankee Stadium for the first time since they were charged with sign stealing in the 2017 season. The Yankees lost out on a possible World Series appearance and a Rookie of the year award from slugger Aaron Judge in his rookie year. The tension between the two clubs was obvious, although several Astros players said it would be no different from the boos they have been getting since the MLB decision was reached. Tonight the Yankees Domingo German faced the Astros Zack Greinke.