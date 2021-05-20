4383 Embassy Park Drive NW

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleGuest parking is in any 3-digit parking space. You will find these upon entering the community on the right.You will love this wonderful home! Rarely available updated end unit townhome with walk out lower level in this wonderful smaller community with pool and tennis courts within blocks of Horace Mann School, shops, services and restaurants. One of the few models with a separate living room and dining room; updated table space kitchen, full lower level with in-law suite and kitchenette. Nicely remodeled kitchen with a large window overlooking the adjoining mews. Originally built as a 3 bedroom home which has been converted to 2 bedroom on top floor. Now with an Owners suite and office with an adjoining sitting room. Easy to convert back to a 3 bedroom again. The two upper level bathrooms were renovated along with many other fine upgrades in the past few years. This model home features a walk out family room in the lower level with French-doors opening onto the side patio. Shows very well. Reserved parking space near unit.Owner prefers a June or early July settlement with short post occupancy.Email agent at btessler@msn.com for appt.

