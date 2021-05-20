1404 Bird Watch Court

Welcome to 79 Kennedy Street, a tastefully updated end-unit home in the sought-after community of Warwick Village! The lush landscaping and private entrance greet you as you enter this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 level townhome. The kitchen is adorned with crisp white shaker style cabinetry, granite countertops, and a gorgeous white farmhouse sink overlooking the front garden. Enjoy morning coffee in the custom-built banquet that features extra storage! Walk into the spacious great room with hardwood floors and abundant natural light filtering through. There is easy access to the private backyard from here, offering a perfect space for outdoor entertaining, relaxing, or weekend BBQs with friends. Upstairs, this home features 3 bedrooms and 1 updated full bathroom. The owners have thoughtfully added pocket doors to the primary bedroom to transform one of the bedrooms into a dressing room. You could easily use this space as a home office, nursery, or walk-in closet... the sky's the limit! Walk down to the lower level where comfortable living continues. The lower level features a custom built-in with beverage refrigerator and marble countertop, recessed lighting, and a fully updated bathroom with walk-in shower. The laundry room offering plentiful storage rounds out this space. More thoughtful updates to this home include all new doors and hardware, Ring Alarm system, Nest thermostats, Elfa-outfitted custom closets, added recessed lighting, lovely radiator covers, new carpeted stair runners, and finished storage space under the lower level stairs. 79 Kennedy is in an amazing location offering curb appeal, privacy landscaping, and easy parking. Walk across the street to the neighborhood dog park or head four blocks to all the fun things in Del Ray! Enjoy easy access to restaurants, coffee shops, parks, schools, and Farmer's Markets. Friendly commute to 395, Rt 1 and DC! Welcome Home!