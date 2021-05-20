newsbreak-logo
MLS

1404 Bird Watch Court

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSchedule showing thru ShowingTime****Shows like a model home and is in meticulous condition. Please remove shoes. Gorgeous 3 Level TH! Upgraded Gourmet Kitchen with beautiful cabinets. Hardwood floors on main level. Upgraded carpet on upper level. Lower level includes a 3rd full bath and walk out to fenced backyard. Backs to woods that is connected to a Conservation Area. Two car garage on a quiet street. Just off I95 and easy walk to VRE. Close to shopping.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

79 Kennedy Street

Welcome to 79 Kennedy Street, a tastefully updated end-unit home in the sought-after community of Warwick Village! The lush landscaping and private entrance greet you as you enter this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 level townhome. The kitchen is adorned with crisp white shaker style cabinetry, granite countertops, and a gorgeous white farmhouse sink overlooking the front garden. Enjoy morning coffee in the custom-built banquet that features extra storage! Walk into the spacious great room with hardwood floors and abundant natural light filtering through. There is easy access to the private backyard from here, offering a perfect space for outdoor entertaining, relaxing, or weekend BBQs with friends. Upstairs, this home features 3 bedrooms and 1 updated full bathroom. The owners have thoughtfully added pocket doors to the primary bedroom to transform one of the bedrooms into a dressing room. You could easily use this space as a home office, nursery, or walk-in closet... the sky's the limit! Walk down to the lower level where comfortable living continues. The lower level features a custom built-in with beverage refrigerator and marble countertop, recessed lighting, and a fully updated bathroom with walk-in shower. The laundry room offering plentiful storage rounds out this space. More thoughtful updates to this home include all new doors and hardware, Ring Alarm system, Nest thermostats, Elfa-outfitted custom closets, added recessed lighting, lovely radiator covers, new carpeted stair runners, and finished storage space under the lower level stairs. 79 Kennedy is in an amazing location offering curb appeal, privacy landscaping, and easy parking. Walk across the street to the neighborhood dog park or head four blocks to all the fun things in Del Ray! Enjoy easy access to restaurants, coffee shops, parks, schools, and Farmer's Markets. Friendly commute to 395, Rt 1 and DC! Welcome Home!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2852 Fort Scott Drive

Open Saturday 05/22 and Sunday 05/23, 1:00p-4:00pm. What a charmer! This stately, expanded white brick Colonial is just right! An inviting flagstone walkway and steps lead to entry foyer with coat closet, stairs to upper level and dual archways to formal living and dining rooms. Gorgeous, gleaming hardwood floors throughout main and upper level of home are warm and help you feel right at home. Living room spans the full depth of the home and features a wood-burning fireplace, built-in shelving and adjacent sunroom. Sunroom has a wood-burning fireplace that is easily converted to gas, three walls of windows, built-in shelving and could be the perfect home office or school room. Dining room adjacent to the kitchen has a deep picture window and bench seat. Professionally equipped chef's kitchen with double Bosch wall ovens, 42" counter-depth GE Monogram fridge/freezer, Viking Professional Grade cooktop and white cabinetry, including glass-front cabinets. Kitchen overlooks family room addition with views into the backyard through a wall of windows and has an exit onto rear brick patio. Main level is rounded out with a convenient powder room and has a circular floor plan, great for everyday living and entertaining alike. Bright upper level hallway features built-in shelving, an elegant stairway banister and generous linen closet. Upstairs hall bathroom with tub-to-ceiling white subway tile and pedestal sink. Spacious rear bedroom with walk-in closet overlooking serene backyard. Charming front bedroom with lovely arched dormer. Large third bedroom with oversize double window and a modest walk-in closet. Owner's bedroom consists of a large sitting room with first closet, and a gorgeous rear room with twin closets, built-in shelving and a wall of windows overlooking the private backyard. Lower level can be accessed by the interior steps, through the one-car attached garage, or through the walk-up rear door. Lower level features a full bathroom and a large rec-room with gas-burning fireplace and rear exit to backyard. This rec-room functions as the fifth bedroom as it walks out to the rear. Large utility room is multifunctional, including laundry, wash-sink, and a kitchenette with stove and refrigerator. Serene backyard with landscaping, hardscaping and multiple entertaining spaces completes the package of this spacious home.
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3903 16TH Street S

Beautifully updated Cape Cod home on a fully fenced corner lot? Yes, please! This four bedroom, three full bathroom home in Douglas Park is fully updated and ready for you to move in today. Enjoy people-watching on your front porch or relaxing in your living room, lit by natural light streaming through the large front windows. Enjoy cooking meals in the eat-in modern kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Take your meal outside to the large deck that overlooks a backyard oasis, perfect for entertaining. Need dedicated storage space? Look no further than the detached garage or your spacious basement. This home is conveniently located near the Columbia Pike corridor and the many dining and entertainment offerings of Shirlington - and is a commuter's dream with easy access to I-395. This home has it all!
Alexandria, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

252 Burgess Avenue

Gorgeous townhome in sought-after Warwick Village! Not a surface has been untouched in this 4 legal bedroom, 2 full bath home as it has been completely renovated within the last 5 years. Enter into the foyer and immediately take in the wide open layout with exposed brick wall. The kitchen has been completely updated with beautiful, tall cabinetry, dark countertops and stainless appliances. Entertain in the open space of the living room or out off the deck during those perfect Summer nights. The private yard backs to a park allowing more privacy and lush greenery. The warm brick wall leads you all the way upstairs where you+GGll find 3 bedrooms with solid natural wood doors and sliding closets that are fully outfitted to maximize storage. A hall bath with upgraded vanity and chic tiled shower walls rounds out this floor. Walk down the floating wood steps where a primary bedroom and spa retreat awaits! This room has been transformed to a owner+GGs suite with heated tile floors, jetted tub, huge primary en-suite bathroom with a modern vanity and tiled shower. Don+GGt miss the spacious and custom walk-in closet with an adjacent storage/utility closet. Everything is like new in this home and ready for move-in! Ideally located near the Alexandria pool, 252 Burgess is close to everything in Del Ray, shopping, restaurants, Farmer+GGs Market, and has an easy commute to Rt 1, 395, the airport, DC and much more!
House Rentthemunchonline.com

1325 18th St NW

Spacious end unit 1 bedroom located in the heart of Dupont Circle, just minutes to downtown and two metro stops (Dupont and Foggy bottom). This apartment home includes a renovated kitchen, wood floors throughout, large living space which allows for an office area. The bedroom offers a large walk in closet with a private enterance to the bathroom. The bathroom has two entrances, one off of the living room for guests and the other entrance connecting directly to your bedroom. The apartment home also offers your very own private terrace, with charming city views.
Thousand Oaks, CAThousand Oaks Acorn

Single-story home sits near Los Robles Greens

This single-story house is on a large lot in the Los Robles Hills Estates gated community. The privately gated, four-bedroom house has views of the hills. The formal entry leads to a large entertainment room that has crown molding and large windows that allow natural light. The chef-style kitchen includes...
Fairfax, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3865 Wilcoxson Drive

BEAUTIFUL brick, end-unit Townhome in quiet, perfectly located Comstock. Fully fenced-in backyard with a patio and plenty of shade, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. 3 bedrooms on the upper level, including the owner+GGs retreat with walk-in closet and private bathroom. The basement features a spacious recreation room, den/4th bedroom, full bathroom and large storage space with full sink and full washer/dryer. 2 assigned parking space right in front of the house and ample unassigned parking. Such easy access to Old Town Fairfax, 495, CUE & Metro Bus Lines, VRE and Metro. Walking distance to dining, shopping, schools, large outdoor community pool and much more. You will love this one! See it today.
Brooklyn, NYbrownstoner.com

Duplex in Park Slope Kinko House With Mantel, in-Unit Laundry Asks $7,750 a Month

An unusual rental, this three bedroom Park Slope apartment is the upper unit of an early 20th century Kinko Duplex House and retains a bit of its original Arts and Crafts interior style. Advertised as “artistic, thoroughly built and completely equipped” when completed in 1910, the house at 614 3rd Street was one of a stretch of dwellings originally known as The Prospect Group.
Middletown, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7517 Picnic Woods Road

Rancher on 3.5 acres with a barn & stunning views of the valley & mountains! Walk into your spacious foyer with hickory hardwood flooring on most of the main level. Living room with bay window with plantation shutters. Kitchen with custom white cabinets with soft close features & crown molding, granite countertops, stylish backsplash, island & stainless steel appliances. Bar stool seating near sliding door to trex deck with million dollar views & stairs to lower level patio. Great layout for entertaining. Dining room area off kitchen. Master bedroom suite with two closets. Master bathroom suite with two sinks, sit-in tub for two with custom ceramic tile surround & laundry shoot! 2nd & 3rd bedrooms on the main level are a great size. The 2nd full bathroom is upgraded with a spa type shower with massage jets & glass doors. Lower level family room with wood stove. Additional bonus rooms on the lower level could be used as an office or study. Lower level 4th bedroom & 3rd full bathroom. Two exits from lower level to the back yard. Front porch is great to watch the storms come & go. The current owners had several weddings on the property. Great location not too far from Main St in Middletown with its restaurants & shopping. Minutes from the highway, yet still in the country.
Ruston, LAthegramblinite.com

2407 Misty Lane

Call Today This Will Not Last Long! - This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Huge master bedroom and closet. There are hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms. Large covered porch off the kitchen make this home great for entertaining. To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.
Prince George's County, MDthemunchonline.com

333 2nd St NE

Completely renovated and spacious studio in the heart of Capitol Hill. Outstanding location, only 1 block from the Capitol & Union Station, not to mention the many restaurants, entertainment, schools, neighborhood parks, and Metro all within a short walking distance. This studio has hardwood floors throughout, a large walk -...
Pasadena, CAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

712 Margaret Place

Location, Location, Location!!! Beautifully updated and very affordable Bellhaven II model in popular Tanyard Springs community backing to the community park. Many updates done prior to listing: custom paint, new carpet, new flooring throughout the entire home! Boasting a naturally lit open floor plan, 42 inch staggered oakwood cabinetry, kitchen island with built-in trash cans, pantry. Master with walk-in closet, and an on-suite bathroom with dual vanities. Secondary master with attached bathroom. Lower level offers storage room under strairs and an unfinished room, which can be turned into an office space or can serve as a storage. Pasadena schools. As a resident, you will have access to lifestyle amenities including pool, gym, tennis courts,basketball court, picnic area, dog park, community garden center, 4 tot lots, 3 miles of walking/biking trails! Ready for a quick settlement!
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

21288 Rock Ridge Drive

An amazing opportunity!!! This home blends elegance with functional living space. Open floor plan featuring master and additional bedroom ensuite on the main floor, plus 3-bedroom, open loft and a large media room (currently used as a bedroom). All rooms have walk-in closets. 4 full baths plus a cabana bath. Third car garage (single space) has been converted into an office, but can be easily turned back into the garage space. Spacious kitchen with all stainless appliances, an island with waterfall and quartz counters and backsplash. Beautiful large covered and screened patio area with a spa and a heated pool that was recently renovated, new diamond-brite and marble floor. All the natural detailing throughout, makes this stunning home ready to move in.
Mechanicsville, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

26620 Forest Hall Drive

This HUGE Mechanicsville home sits on over 3 acres! Large living/family room sits over an oversized 2 car garage. With 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, this home offers plenty of space. The 3+ acres provides privacy and Southern Maryland charm. Schedule your private showing today!. Listing courtesy of Home Towne...
Ashburn, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

23395 Epperson Square

Built in 2015, this 2,380 square foot, three bedroom, three full bath and one half bath townhome is located in the highly sought after Brambleton community of Ashburn, Virginia. Updated and immaculately maintained by the original owners, this home features gorgeous designer wood floors on all three levels, custom blinds and closets, metal balusters, and custom trim and moldings throughout. The spacious and open second level has the living room with a high-end linear fireplace and a stunning kitchen complete with a granite waterfall island, a cooktop and range hood, a wall oven and microwave, and a french door refrigerator. Located right off of the kitchen is the deck with a dedicated gas line, perfect for entertaining. The top floor oversized master bedroom has a recessed ceiling and fan, a walk-in closet and master bathroom with his and her sinks and a spacious frameless shower. The top floor also has the washer and dryer, two additional bedrooms and a full hall bathroom. The finished basement has a large recreational area, a full bathroom and a two-car garage. The Brambleton Community is located in Loudoun County and is known for its award-winning schools and ample recreational amenities including pools, parks and eighteen miles of paved trails. The community also has a town center with groceries, restaurants, a theater, a health club and a library.
Bethesda, MDthemunchonline.com

8209 River Quarry Place

Luxury Townhouse at River Quarry Place - 3875 Sq. Ft 4BR/4.5BA - Exquisite finishes on this Luxury TH, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 Baths, 3 finished Levels, high ceilings, stone exterior, elevator and bedroom level laundry! Hardwood on main level, Granite & Stainless, Huge Rooms with loads of light, Huge Master Suite with Dual Walk-In Closets, two car garage, Custom Rear Patio. Located close in Bethesda with easy access to 495, 20 minutes to downtown DC, 14 minutes to Rockville or Tysons Corner!
Home & Gardenhomestratosphere.com

Two-Story 4-Bedroom Country Style Home with Loft and Bonus Room (Floor Plan)

Welcome to photos and footprint for a two-story 4-bedroom country style home. Here’s the floor plan:. This two-story country-style home shows off a stunning facade graced with vertical and horizontal siding, brick trims, metal roof accents, and a covered porch lined with decorative columns. An open floor plan enhances the...
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

9308 Sorrel Lane

New construction To Be Built! Welcome home to the Griffin Hall located in the Woodlands, Urbana's only EXCLUSIVE 55+ active adult community! This stylish villa floorplan offers you everything. You won't have to give up special features just to down size. This Griffin Hall boasts over 3,300 sq. feet of living space! Vaulted Ceilings with an Upstairs Loft. The Griffin Hall villa townhome offers elegance and style. Enter the foyer, which frames the view into the formal dining room and inviting great room that's ideal for gatherings. The gourmet kitchen is a cook's delight with abundant counterspace and a breakfast bar. Add the sunroom for more light and an optional fireplace. Your luxurious owner's suite features a huge walk-in closet and dual vanity bath. Upstairs, enjoy a loft, full bath and 2 extra bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet. Finish the lower level for a recreation room, bath and study. The Griffin Hall has it all. The Woodlands Community will feature tons of amenities to include pool/clubhouse, fitness center, putting green, pickleball/bocceball courts, trails, and much more. And another perk-- enjoy never having to mow your grass or shovel snow again! Call today to schedule your 1 on 1 appointment. Photos are representative only. Homesite premium may apply.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

16102 Alderwood Lane

FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY IN BOWIE! NEEDS SOME TLC! Hardwood floors, fireplace, fully fenced back yard with a shed! Updated bathrooms, separate dining area and rear patio. The garage has been converted to a family room/play room that could be used as an office plus there's an enclosed porch off the back for even more living space. Near future site of South Lake mixed use development with retail/office space, hotels, restaurants and entertainment. Easy access into DC. This home is sold As Is.