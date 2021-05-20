734 S Ellwood Avenue

Absolutely stunning single family home on an incredible 4.5 acres in lovely Oak Knoll Farms just outside the town of Purcellville with NO HOA!! This home has been meticulously maintained by it's original owners! There is a lovely stone column entrance to the property featuring mature trees with both open and wooded space with a creek running through the side of the property. The property is fully fenced and there is a nice garden shed with a 20x20 fenced in planting area to the rear of the property. The home has a stucco exterior with a stone water table featuring a slate tiled front porch and a 3 car side-load garage. The driveway is newly sealed and the home was recently pressure washed. As you enter the home you notice the beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the main level and how open and bright the home is. The formal living room has a beautiful shadowbox wall feature and a large bay window and across from it is a large formal dining room. The kitchen is spacious with a center island with seating areas, granite counters, stainless steel GE Monogram gas range, wall oven, recessed lighting, tiled backsplash and a butlery's pantry. The dining area off the kitchen has a brand new 3-panel glass w/transom sliding door with beautiful views overlooking the back of the property. The lovely family room has coferred ceilings, a gas fireplace and custom built-in shelving and cabinetry. There is a main level bedroom with attached full bathroom perfect for an in-law or au pair suite with custom built-in cabinetry and desk. This space can easily be a main level office as well! There is a large mudroom and a separate laundry room with ample storage, cabinetry and heated tile floors. There are two sets of staircases, one off the kitchen and hardwood stairs off the foyer. The upper level has three generous sized bedrooms and the owners' suite. Two bedrooms have their own bathrooms plus there is an additional full bathroom in the hallway all with new hardware, light fixtures and newly refinished shower/tubs. The owners' suite features a large bedroom with custom built-ins, a lovely itting area, dual walk-in closets with custom shelving systems and a beautifully renovated bathroom with an extra wide shower with dual shower heads, freestanding tub, dual vanities and heated tile floors! The finished basement is a huge, open concept space featuring a media room, an exercise room with commercial grade rubberized flooring, custom bar area with sink, beverage fridge and cabinetry and upgraded full size windows. There is a separate unfinished room plumbed and ready for a full bath. The home has been freshly painted on all three levels and there is a NEW HVAC for zone 1. Welcome home to this beauty!