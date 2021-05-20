newsbreak-logo
734 S Ellwood Avenue

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGorgeous completely renovated 3-BD, 3.5BA townhouse in the heart of Canton and close to everything Baltimore has to offer. This home features an open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors, a neutral color palette and sun-filled spaces. The bright living room hosts recessed lighting and an exposed brick wall. An inviting dining room is perfect for entertaining. The amazing eat-in kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ample solid wood cabinets, gas cooking and pantry. The primary bedroom suite includes a cozy and sunny loft space under a large skylight. The primary bath has a stainless steel shower panel with multiple sprays. The second bedroom also has an en-suite bath with spa-like soaking tub. On the lower level is a finished family room, a bedroom and a full bath. All this plus off-street parking pad, a must for Canton living!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

6597 Via Benita

Completely Renovated Single Family Home in the desirable Villa Flora of Boca Pointe. Brand new roof, brand new AC, brand new Stainless Steel Appliances. Italian Porcelain plank flooring throughout. Completely open kitchen with custom cabinetry, Natural Stone Quartzite countertops with matching backsplash and waterfall edge. Custom built closets, new doors and new hardware throughout. Bathrooms encompass Italian Porcelain flooring throughout as well as Quartz countertops. Boca Pointe is a NON mandatory equity membership community, optional pricing available for apical and golf memberships. Look no more, call and schedule your showing today.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2852 Fort Scott Drive

Open Saturday 05/22 and Sunday 05/23, 1:00p-4:00pm. What a charmer! This stately, expanded white brick Colonial is just right! An inviting flagstone walkway and steps lead to entry foyer with coat closet, stairs to upper level and dual archways to formal living and dining rooms. Gorgeous, gleaming hardwood floors throughout main and upper level of home are warm and help you feel right at home. Living room spans the full depth of the home and features a wood-burning fireplace, built-in shelving and adjacent sunroom. Sunroom has a wood-burning fireplace that is easily converted to gas, three walls of windows, built-in shelving and could be the perfect home office or school room. Dining room adjacent to the kitchen has a deep picture window and bench seat. Professionally equipped chef's kitchen with double Bosch wall ovens, 42" counter-depth GE Monogram fridge/freezer, Viking Professional Grade cooktop and white cabinetry, including glass-front cabinets. Kitchen overlooks family room addition with views into the backyard through a wall of windows and has an exit onto rear brick patio. Main level is rounded out with a convenient powder room and has a circular floor plan, great for everyday living and entertaining alike. Bright upper level hallway features built-in shelving, an elegant stairway banister and generous linen closet. Upstairs hall bathroom with tub-to-ceiling white subway tile and pedestal sink. Spacious rear bedroom with walk-in closet overlooking serene backyard. Charming front bedroom with lovely arched dormer. Large third bedroom with oversize double window and a modest walk-in closet. Owner's bedroom consists of a large sitting room with first closet, and a gorgeous rear room with twin closets, built-in shelving and a wall of windows overlooking the private backyard. Lower level can be accessed by the interior steps, through the one-car attached garage, or through the walk-up rear door. Lower level features a full bathroom and a large rec-room with gas-burning fireplace and rear exit to backyard. This rec-room functions as the fifth bedroom as it walks out to the rear. Large utility room is multifunctional, including laundry, wash-sink, and a kitchenette with stove and refrigerator. Serene backyard with landscaping, hardscaping and multiple entertaining spaces completes the package of this spacious home.
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3903 16TH Street S

Beautifully updated Cape Cod home on a fully fenced corner lot? Yes, please! This four bedroom, three full bathroom home in Douglas Park is fully updated and ready for you to move in today. Enjoy people-watching on your front porch or relaxing in your living room, lit by natural light streaming through the large front windows. Enjoy cooking meals in the eat-in modern kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Take your meal outside to the large deck that overlooks a backyard oasis, perfect for entertaining. Need dedicated storage space? Look no further than the detached garage or your spacious basement. This home is conveniently located near the Columbia Pike corridor and the many dining and entertainment offerings of Shirlington - and is a commuter's dream with easy access to I-395. This home has it all!
Alexandria, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

252 Burgess Avenue

Gorgeous townhome in sought-after Warwick Village! Not a surface has been untouched in this 4 legal bedroom, 2 full bath home as it has been completely renovated within the last 5 years. Enter into the foyer and immediately take in the wide open layout with exposed brick wall. The kitchen has been completely updated with beautiful, tall cabinetry, dark countertops and stainless appliances. Entertain in the open space of the living room or out off the deck during those perfect Summer nights. The private yard backs to a park allowing more privacy and lush greenery. The warm brick wall leads you all the way upstairs where you+GGll find 3 bedrooms with solid natural wood doors and sliding closets that are fully outfitted to maximize storage. A hall bath with upgraded vanity and chic tiled shower walls rounds out this floor. Walk down the floating wood steps where a primary bedroom and spa retreat awaits! This room has been transformed to a owner+GGs suite with heated tile floors, jetted tub, huge primary en-suite bathroom with a modern vanity and tiled shower. Don+GGt miss the spacious and custom walk-in closet with an adjacent storage/utility closet. Everything is like new in this home and ready for move-in! Ideally located near the Alexandria pool, 252 Burgess is close to everything in Del Ray, shopping, restaurants, Farmer+GGs Market, and has an easy commute to Rt 1, 395, the airport, DC and much more!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

2920 Vanna Ln, Henrico, VA 23233

Come see this amazing home in the Summerwood neighborhood. As you enter through the covered front porch into a 2 story foyer you'll find hardwood flooring throughout most of the 1st level. The spacious kitchen boasts granite countertops, SS appliances and lots of great cabinet space. The primary bedroom includes an en-suite bath with a walk-in shower, soaking tub and double vanity. All the bedrooms are generously sized with great closet space. The garage offers extra storage with several loft shelves. The fully fenced backyard is very private with lots of landscaping. The large deck is great for entertaining with built-in seating. There is also a separate brick patio and a firepit. This home is minutes to Short Pump and all it has to offer and is easily accessible to 295 and 64. Showings start Friday, May 21st.
Rye, NYryerecord.com

The Weekend’s Featured Listing: 6 Mendota Avenue, Rye

Welcome home to this quintessential Rye property. Walk to town and train from this ever popular Indian Village neighborhood where the kids enjoy riding bikes, walking their dogs and hosting lemonade stands. This well-preserved 1920’s classic Colonial offers 3 levels of living space and plenty of options to renovate and expand. With a picturesque white washed brick exterior, beautiful architectural details and charm galore customize this home to fit your family needs. Highlights include a sun-drenched primary bedroom with glass paneled door to balcony, large living room with fireplace to sun room, updated kitchen access to cozy den and an elegant dining room with built-ins. Plenty of flexible options to use the space with a 7 bedroom, 5 baths (4 full, 1 half) home. Flood insurance required with a mortgage even though home has proven to be well protected. Low taxes and a great entry point to a wonderful community. Ask for recent improvements sheet. A must see ! Showings start 5/21.
Chicago, ILatproperties.com

2329 W School Street

Best Value in Roscoe Village & Audubon Elementary School District! Traditional & classic single family home in the heart of Roscoe Village, steps to local retail and restaurants, Hamlin & Fellger Park and Chicago river boat house. A bright, open floor plan with an oak staircase, white kitchen with custom subway tile back-splash & high ceilings throughout. Commercial grade Viking stove with s.s. appliances. The large family room off of eat in kitchen leads to deck. Formal living and dining room upon entering the home. Custom built in and wet bar in spacious downstairs family room. Outdoor space includes front porch, rear deck, balcony off master, small yard & expansive garage roof deck with pergola. Neighborhood amenities include Roscoe retail, Starbucks, public transit, Hamlin Park, two grocery stores and DePaul College Prep. Your next chapter starts here!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

318 Todd Place NE

Gorgeous 4BR/3.5BA brick townhome with stunning renovations and amazing outdoor space in classic Eckington. The cozy front porch is the perfect relaxation spot and creates a charming welcome home. Rich hardwood flooring, massive windows, and thoughtful updates combine classic architectural elements and sophisticated modern touches throughout the home. The amazing open layout is perfect for daily living and entertaining allowing natural light to fill the home. The stylish open concept kitchen is a home chef+GGs dream with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, a pantry, gas cooking, a wine cooler, and an oversized island. Dine indoors or take the gathering through the pretty French doors to a lovely deck with patio space below. The primary bedroom suite is bright and spacious with hardwood flooring, a large walk-in closet, and an exquisitely tiled en suite bath with sleek finishes. Two additional bedrooms with fantastic closet space, a luxurious bathroom, and convenient laundry round out the impressive top level. The finished lower level is a home unto itself offering flexible living space galore to suit a variety of needs. A large bonus room, bedroom, laundry, and an elegant kitchen with granite countertops, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave are picture perfect. Driveway parking for two cars and many extras round out this special home. The quiet friendly street offers the quintessential DC living experience with block parties and a tight-knit community vibe. Eckington is filled with quaint architecture and is close to every downtown advantage. Great shopping and dining options are moments from home with the new Eckington Yards, Rhode Island Center, NoMa, Bloomingdale, and Union Market District. Hop on the Metropolitan Branch Trail in a couple of blocks and head to Eckington Dog Park or Alethia Tanner Park. Metrobus on the next block and Rhode Island Metro nearby make commuting around downtown a breeze.
Los Angeles County, CAtheacorn.com

Estate is close to golf course, hiking trails

This single-story house is on a large lot in the Los Robles Hills Estates gated community. The privately gated, four-bedroom house has views of the hills. The formal entry leads to a large entertainment room that has crown molding and large windows that allow natural light. The chef-style kitchen includes...
Norwalk, CTScribe

143 1/2 South Main

The IVE at SoNo South - At IVE, we know you work hard to pay for your rent, and that’s why we work hard so you can get a better apartment for less rent! This beautifully revIVEd apartment has modern interiors, sustainable features and a tremendous location, all at a great price! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and updated bathrooms come standard. Highly efficient heating systems put more money in your pocket. Washer/dryer on the property. Located steps from Downtown SoNo it’s a shopper’s paradise with quick access to all of the top retailers in America, restaurants, I-95 and the train station!
Milford, CTScribe

100 Lansdale Avenue

Large Renovated 2BR Apartment available in Milford! - Spacious two bedroom, one bath, second floor apartment located in Milford, Connecticut. Favorable layout includes open kitchen/living room, large master bedroom and walk in closet. The apartment has new hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Oversized windows offer lots of natural light. Private location with convenient assigned parking. Pet-friendly. Tours by appointment only-call 203-814-0222 or email: tracie@lmrealestatepartners.com.
Middletown, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7517 Picnic Woods Road

Rancher on 3.5 acres with a barn & stunning views of the valley & mountains! Walk into your spacious foyer with hickory hardwood flooring on most of the main level. Living room with bay window with plantation shutters. Kitchen with custom white cabinets with soft close features & crown molding, granite countertops, stylish backsplash, island & stainless steel appliances. Bar stool seating near sliding door to trex deck with million dollar views & stairs to lower level patio. Great layout for entertaining. Dining room area off kitchen. Master bedroom suite with two closets. Master bathroom suite with two sinks, sit-in tub for two with custom ceramic tile surround & laundry shoot! 2nd & 3rd bedrooms on the main level are a great size. The 2nd full bathroom is upgraded with a spa type shower with massage jets & glass doors. Lower level family room with wood stove. Additional bonus rooms on the lower level could be used as an office or study. Lower level 4th bedroom & 3rd full bathroom. Two exits from lower level to the back yard. Front porch is great to watch the storms come & go. The current owners had several weddings on the property. Great location not too far from Main St in Middletown with its restaurants & shopping. Minutes from the highway, yet still in the country.
South Milwaukee, WIMATC Times

1832 Rawson Avenue 1511 Nicholson Avenue

Affordable 1 Bedroom-Includes Heat $639.00 - Smoke Free 1 BR Apartment available, starting at $639.00. includes: Heat, Appliances, Parking spot, Storage Locker, Coin Laundry. View the video below to see a similar apartment. Go to www.bglein.com to apply online or view available apartments. Like us on Facebook! https://www.facebook.com/BGLeinManagement. No Dogs...
Prince George's County, MDthemunchonline.com

333 2nd St NE

Completely renovated and spacious studio in the heart of Capitol Hill. Outstanding location, only 1 block from the Capitol & Union Station, not to mention the many restaurants, entertainment, schools, neighborhood parks, and Metro all within a short walking distance. This studio has hardwood floors throughout, a large walk -...
Real Estatearlnow.com

Listing of the Day: 1028 N. Livingston Street

Open: Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23, 1-4 p.m. Walk to Westover Village, the bike path and parks from this renovated, expanded all brick colonial on a lush private lot in the Ashlawn, Swanson, Yorktown school zone. The all brick addition features vaulted ceilings, built-in bookcases and desk, a...
Bethesda, MDthemunchonline.com

8209 River Quarry Place

Luxury Townhouse at River Quarry Place - 3875 Sq. Ft 4BR/4.5BA - Exquisite finishes on this Luxury TH, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 Baths, 3 finished Levels, high ceilings, stone exterior, elevator and bedroom level laundry! Hardwood on main level, Granite & Stainless, Huge Rooms with loads of light, Huge Master Suite with Dual Walk-In Closets, two car garage, Custom Rear Patio. Located close in Bethesda with easy access to 495, 20 minutes to downtown DC, 14 minutes to Rockville or Tysons Corner!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

6423 Baltimore Avenue

Much Potential! Property is in need of complete Rehab. Buyers and Agents beware of accessing the property. Bigger than normal lot! ALL OFFERS DUE BY THURSDAY, MAY 20, 2021 AT 6 PM. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Capital Properties. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively...
Purcellville, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

18139 Oak Ridge Drive

Absolutely stunning single family home on an incredible 4.5 acres in lovely Oak Knoll Farms just outside the town of Purcellville with NO HOA!! This home has been meticulously maintained by it's original owners! There is a lovely stone column entrance to the property featuring mature trees with both open and wooded space with a creek running through the side of the property. The property is fully fenced and there is a nice garden shed with a 20x20 fenced in planting area to the rear of the property. The home has a stucco exterior with a stone water table featuring a slate tiled front porch and a 3 car side-load garage. The driveway is newly sealed and the home was recently pressure washed. As you enter the home you notice the beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the main level and how open and bright the home is. The formal living room has a beautiful shadowbox wall feature and a large bay window and across from it is a large formal dining room. The kitchen is spacious with a center island with seating areas, granite counters, stainless steel GE Monogram gas range, wall oven, recessed lighting, tiled backsplash and a butlery's pantry. The dining area off the kitchen has a brand new 3-panel glass w/transom sliding door with beautiful views overlooking the back of the property. The lovely family room has coferred ceilings, a gas fireplace and custom built-in shelving and cabinetry. There is a main level bedroom with attached full bathroom perfect for an in-law or au pair suite with custom built-in cabinetry and desk. This space can easily be a main level office as well! There is a large mudroom and a separate laundry room with ample storage, cabinetry and heated tile floors. There are two sets of staircases, one off the kitchen and hardwood stairs off the foyer. The upper level has three generous sized bedrooms and the owners' suite. Two bedrooms have their own bathrooms plus there is an additional full bathroom in the hallway all with new hardware, light fixtures and newly refinished shower/tubs. The owners' suite features a large bedroom with custom built-ins, a lovely itting area, dual walk-in closets with custom shelving systems and a beautifully renovated bathroom with an extra wide shower with dual shower heads, freestanding tub, dual vanities and heated tile floors! The finished basement is a huge, open concept space featuring a media room, an exercise room with commercial grade rubberized flooring, custom bar area with sink, beverage fridge and cabinetry and upgraded full size windows. There is a separate unfinished room plumbed and ready for a full bath. The home has been freshly painted on all three levels and there is a NEW HVAC for zone 1. Welcome home to this beauty!
Haymarket, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7015 Little Thames Drive

Home Sweet Home!Lovely and bright townhome located in the popular Village Place of Gainesville Community conveniently located between downtown Haymarket and Gainesville, and minutes from shops, movies, restaurants, Wegmans, Route 66, and more. Beautifully maintained and offered by the original owner, ready for move-in! This three level unit townhome comes with a two car garage, three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and two half bathroomsFeatures: open floor plan, 2 car garage, gas fireplace, and large lower level. Front Entry welcomes you to a spacious foyer and a large flex room perfect for gatherings, hobbies, home office and schooling space. Has it's own powder room. Enjoy the open floor plan on the Main Level. 9 ft ceilings, crown moldings and gleaming hardwoods in kitchen, living, dining room, upstairs bedrooms and hallway. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, spacious pantry, and sliding doors walk out balcony perfect for grilling. As you walk upstairs you will find three generous size bedrooms with two full baths and a cleverly concealed laundry. Owner+GGs retreat is bright and spacious featuring tray ceilings, walk in closets, and en suite bath with dual vanities and large walk in shower. Other highlights of the property include second floor laundry, central air, ceiling fans, intercom system, plentiful storage, low-maintenance exterior.Village Place has warm sense of community, and only moments to shops, eateries, and transport. This home provides all the elements for relaxing, comfortable and easy-care living. Be prepared for this to be +G-love at first sight+GG.All offers, if any, are due by Sunday @ 7 PM and a decision will be made Monday by Noon. Please remove shoes or wear shoe covers. Additionally, all parties should please wear a mask the entire time while in the house and use hand sanitizer (provided). There will be an open house on Saturday and Sunday. Info for making an offer and disclosure is located in document section. Seller prefers to close ASAP.