West Springfield, VA

6391 English Ivy Way

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStyle and sophistication with designer touches throughout - this is 6391 English Ivy Way. Ideally located in a friendly little West Springfield neighborhood, this 3-level townhouse has it all! You'll say "Wow" as you enter and see the high ceilings and bright open floor plan. Contemporary matte solid wood flooring throughout the main level welcomes you into the living room with gas fireplace. The kitchen has been completely updated and has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, sunny bay window and bistro table area. Two sets of sliding doors lead to the private deck and backyard. It will be your favorite place to enjoy your morning cup of coffee. Views of mature trees, flowering shrubs and grassy areas provide a quiet spot to connect with nature. The fenced yard is ready for your favorite pup to run down the deck steps and play. Upstairs, the ensuite primary bedroom has a ceiling fan and a full bathroom with soaking tub, dual sinks and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath down the hall provide plenty of space for family and friends or a home office. The lower level has a finished recreation room, an additional bath and laundry, plus a huge unfinished storage area! A third set of sliding doors lead out to the paver patio area and landscaped fenced yard. Meticulously maintained and spotless top to bottom - this is the home you've been looking for! Why will you love West Springfield? Highly coveted private and public school district, easy commute options: bus to Pentagon, VRE nearby, and 10 minutes to the Beltway and Ft. Belvoir. The Kenwood Hills neighborhood has a small town feel with sidewalks, playgrounds with trails to Hidden Pond. Walking distance to Whole Foods, Starbucks, health club, shopping and fun restaurants. Designer style in a location that can't be beat - welcome to 6391 English Ivy Way.

