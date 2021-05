Jeff Lowe is not happy with the authorities after they seized animals off of his Tiger King zoo property. According to TMZ, Lowe sent in a video he took while the animals were being hauled away and expressed his frustration with the police officer in front of him who was telling him where to stand. "[...] This is my property, and I'm not doing anything, I'm not in their way," he said as he was asked to step back while one of the caged animals was being transported.