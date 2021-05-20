Billboard Music Awards 2021: When are the Awards this year and how can I watch them?

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are almost upon us.

This year’s ceremony is set to air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday 23 May at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

In the US, viewers will be able to tune into NBC or Peacock, NBC's streaming service. Viewers in the US can also watch the show live through YouTube TV and Hulu Live TV.

Hosted by Nick Jonas, this year’s show will feature performances from The Weeknd, Pink, Alicia Keys, BTS, Doja Cat, SZA, AJR, Bad Bunny and Karol G, DJ Khaled featuring H.E.R. and Migos, Duran Duran, Glass Animals, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis with Sounds Of Blackness featuring Ann Nesby and Twenty One Pilots.

And who’s nominated for the most Billboard Music Awards? This year, it’s The Weeknd, with a whopping 16 nods. Meanwhile, DaBaby comes in at a close second with 11 nominations, and Drake has seven nods.

Other top nominees include Taylor Swift (four nods), deceased rappers Juice WRLD (seven) and Pop Smoke (10 ), and Lil Baby. Also, Gabby Barrett has 9 nominations, and Bad Bunny, Chris Brown and Megan Thee Stallion have seven apiece.

This year’s Top Artist nominees are: Drake, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

As for who’s being receiving special honours this year, Drake will be honored as the artist of the decade, and Pink will be honored with the Icon award.

Finally, rapper Trae Tha Truth will receive the Change Maker award for his social justice work.

Watch the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday 23 May at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC or Peacock.