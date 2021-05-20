newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Billboard Music Awards 2021: When are the Awards this year and how can I watch them?

By Rachel Brodsky
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRZPN_0a6G0DJ000

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are almost upon us.

This year’s ceremony is set to air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday 23 May at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

In the US, viewers will be able to tune into NBC or Peacock, NBC's streaming service. Viewers in the US can also watch the show live through YouTube TV and Hulu Live TV.

Hosted by Nick Jonas, this year’s show will feature performances from The Weeknd, Pink, Alicia Keys, BTS, Doja Cat, SZA, AJR, Bad Bunny and Karol G, DJ Khaled featuring H.E.R. and Migos, Duran Duran, Glass Animals, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis with Sounds Of Blackness featuring Ann Nesby and Twenty One Pilots.

And who’s nominated for the most Billboard Music Awards? This year, it’s The Weeknd, with a whopping 16 nods. Meanwhile, DaBaby comes in at a close second with 11 nominations, and Drake has seven nods.

Other top nominees include Taylor Swift (four nods), deceased rappers Juice WRLD (seven) and Pop Smoke (10 ), and Lil Baby. Also, Gabby Barrett has 9 nominations, and Bad Bunny, Chris Brown and Megan Thee Stallion have seven apiece.

This year’s Top Artist nominees are: Drake, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

As for who’s being receiving special honours this year, Drake will be honored as the artist of the decade, and Pink will be honored with the Icon award.

Finally, rapper Trae Tha Truth will receive the Change Maker award for his social justice work.

Watch the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday 23 May at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC or Peacock.

The Independent

The Independent

129K+
Followers
75K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Karol G
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Gabby Barrett
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Billboard#Nbc#Pop Tv#Watch Tv#The Microsoft Theater#Nbc#Peacock#Hulu Live Tv#Sza#Ajr#H E R#Glass Animals#Icon#Change Maker#Youtube Tv#Awards#Special Honours#Feature#Streaming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BTS
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

Drake To Receive Artist Of The Decade Honor At Billboard Music Awards

Rapper Drake will receive an “Artist of the Decade” award at this month’s Billboard Music Awards ceremony in downtown Los Angeles, show producers announced Tuesday. The award is based on “activity on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and the Billboard 200 albums tally, as well as social media data and touring revenue from Billboard Boxscore” over the past decade.
MusicKansas City Star

Top nominee The Weeknd to perform at Billboard Music Awards

The Weeknd will celebrate his whopping 16 nominations at the Billboard Music Awards with a performance at the show. Dick clark productions announced that the pop star will hit the stage at the May 23 event. It will air live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The...
MusicPosted by
Variety

Usher to Host and Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Usher is pulling double duty at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, serving as the show’s host as well as performing, producers announced Tuesday. In addition, Elton John will be presented with the iHeartRadio Icon Award by Lil Nas X and Coldplay’s Chris Martin. A special tribute performance in honor of John will also take place, aiming to honor his legacy as an artist, performer and philanthropist.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Drake Back On Top of the Artists 500 Chart Once Again

Drake once again returned to the top of the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart. The rapper notched his 24th non-consecutive week at Number One by pulling in 130.3 million song streams for the week of April 30th though May 6th. In the scheme of all things Drake, that total is a fairly average one (he pulled in 133.1 million last week when he landed at Number Two), as he had no new releases to boost his numbers, but also no real challenges to his streaming dominance.
Celebritiesthemusicuniverse.com

ITZY makes Billboard 200 chart debut

K-Pop’s newest phenomenon ITZY, continue to triumph in North America, this time entering Billboard’s Top 200 Album Chart for the first time with the release of their latest, critically acclaimed EP Guess Who. Today (Fri, May 14th), the group releases the English version of their current title track and hip hop bopper “In The Morning” through all digital and streaming platforms. The track fulfills both the group’s newest fans and loyal army of Midzy with a vocal range of pop hooks and raps, while singling about love and stealing hearts.
Entertainmentseattlepi.com

Recognizing 'Huge Drop in Ratings' for Virtual Awards Shows, Behind iHeartRadio's Decision to Have a Live Audience

As announced this morning, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will return to Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater on May 27 with Usher set to host and The Weeknd with Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak as Silk Sonic, Dan + Shay and Doja Cat, among others, slated to perform. Also on deck: a tribute to Elton John (pictured) featuring Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Lil Nas X. The A-list music event has long been a top television draw, but in partnering with Fox for the 2021 edition, it takes another step closer to a return to live music in front of a physical audience, as John Sykes, president of entertainment enterprises for iHeart, explains to Variety.
Musicrock947.com

Flea, Beck, Jack Antonoff & more featured in new Sparks documentary

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, Beck and Jack Antonoff are among many artists featured in the new trailer for The Sparks Brothers, an upcoming documentary about the beloved cult band Sparks. “Throughout all the years I’ve been making music, if you get on a tour bus with a bunch...
MLBwmleader.com

Twitter’s new Billboard chart will highlight trending songs

Twitter has announced quite a lengthy list of live and on-demand video content deals at the Digital Content NewFronts event, and one of its most notable partnership projects will give rise to a Billboard chart of sorts that’s powered by social media. The Billboard Hot Trending powered by Twitter will showcase trending songs and music across the platform and will feature video and editorial content.
Musicdancehallmag.com

Pop Style Music: ‘Better Must Come Riddim’ Album Review

Better Must Come is a juggling album on a Roe Summerz made the beat featuring Bugle, Romain Virgo, Sizzla Tosh Alexander, Ce’Cile and Keznamdi. Pop Style Music gathered some of the best voices to offer a 7 track album on what turned out to be a busy day at the streaming stores for reggae music.