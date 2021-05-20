5 Barney Circle SE

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleOPEN SATURDAY 5/22, 12P-2:30P. This stately residence looks over Barney Circle and beyond much as the circle+GGs namesake Commodore Joshua Barney must have looked out over his Chesapeake Bay Flotilla in the War of 1812. And the views from this vantage point are spectacular. A straight-on gaze of its classic Federal-style brick face belies its massive size of more than 5,000sf on all 3 levels. And being on a corner lot with Southern exposure, there+GGs plenty of light coming in and plenty of green space without.Inside the main level boasts 10+GG ceilings in much of the space, and the basement has approximately 7+GG ceilings in most areas. For the past several decades this property has been used as a dental office on the main level. And for the last several years, there have been 2 apartments, a studio and a 2-bedroom, on the top floor. TOPA waivers have been secured for both tenants. There+GGs even an underground garage in front and 3 parking spaces out back.The possibilities are plentiful! Take it back to its probable glorious origins as a very large single-family home. It is of course already tailor made for a dentist+GGs practice or perhaps another medical professional. Or put your developer+GGs hat on and see what creativity you can employ to find its highest and best use. Because it is just outside of the Capitol Hill Historic District and was built before 1958, you may have more freedom to implement your vision. Strictly AS-IS.The location is tough to beat. Potomac Ave Metro is 2 blocks away. And you+GGre a stroll from all the Hill has to offer including Eastern Market, Harris Teeter, Barrack+GGs Row, Trader+GGs Joe+GGs, Frager+GGs Hardware, new Safeway and more. You can wind your way down to the Anacostia waterway. Plus you+GGre just steps from the 4-legged extravaganza of green at Congressional Cemetery. Take command and make it your own!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7110 Oberlin Circle

Over 1900+ sq ft, garaged townhome with 3 finished levels of LOVED HOME! Seller LOVES THEIR HOME but MUST UPGRADE to single family! Sought After Frederick County Westview Area! LOCATION is EVERYTHING! Phenomenal Commuter Location, Within minutes to I-270, 70, 15, 40 ! Minutes to Schools, Downtown Frederick, Parks, Shopping, Restaurants, Medical, Professional Centers and SO MUCH MORE!Home has BRAND NEW ROOF , NEW HVAC, NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES, NEW KITCHEN BACKSPLASH, NEW BATHROOM FLOOR& PAINT, NEW GARAGE DOOR with Remote, NEW DRYER and MORE !!!!!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

11611 Seneca Forest Circle

This beautiful home has so many features! Gorgeous landscaping and awesome private outdoor space with screened deck and open deck. Great layout with amazing foyer, vaulted ceilings in most rooms, gourmet kitchen with island, & fully finished basement with bedroom and bathroom! Great location with many updates. Don't miss your opportunity to live in a great home in a great neighborhood.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

18 Sherman Circle NW

Stunning 4 Bedroom + DEN, 4 full and one half baths situated on the serene Sherman Circle in Northwest DC. An open main level with exposed brick, updated flooring, crisp waterfall countertops, room for dedicated dining AND a rear breakfast nook or study before opening up to large rear patio deck. Kitchen features all brand new appliances including a six burner stove, under cabinet lighting, pot fill over stove, and below counter microwave. Upper level features primary bedroom with ensuite full bath and second private balcony, along with two other bright bedrooms and a second full bath. Completely finished lower level showcases one bedroom + den, full kitchen with brand new appliances, second washer/dryer, and two full bathrooms. Rear private parking includes remote garage door. This beautiful home is a must see! Floor plans with updated square footage will be added prior to weekend.
Real Estatejanefischer.com

38 20th Se

Real Estatejanefischer.com

38 20th Street SE

BRILLIANT BUNGALOW LOCATED BLOCKS FROM GEORGIA HANFORD PARK, ROOSEVELT AND LINCOLN SCHOOLS! Beautiful hardwoods throughout, natural wood, & a brick fireplace with mantle are just a few of the enchanting features of this home. New carpet in the living room with built-ins which overlooks the front porch & the calming hanging swing out front. The spacious dining room is just off the living room and opens to the updated kitchen. Appliances and rolling island will stay, large window overlooking the rear yard. All 3 bedrooms feature hardwood flooring. Newly remodeled bathroom includes walk-in shower & tub. Laundry, 1/2 bath, shelter room, & storage galore can be found in the basement. Electrical has been updated. New metal roof in 2016, furnace & air conditioner new in 2019. Detached 3 stall garage is just off the alley, plenty of space in the back yard for barbecues, friends, pets & kiddos to enjoy the patio on those cool summer nights. Don't miss your opportunity to call this HOME today!
Milwaukee, WIMATC Times

1209 E Singer Circle

Great 1 bedroom unit in Riverwest!! 1st month free! - 1 bedroom unit in a quiet 6-family building off Singer and Humboldt now available. Property is near a bus line and close to Kern Park, UWM and lots of shopping and other services. Work downtown? These units are a quick commute to work. Kitchen has full sized appliances. Off street parking is available. Apartments are a short drive to Bayshore Mall and an even quicker drive to the lakefront. Up to 2 cats allowed with additional deposit and monthly fee.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

32 Lakeview Circle

Water view, gated community Primary Bedroom with deck, deck goes across the house back of house. Upstairs has new carpet. Open floor plan. Fenced back yard. Hardwood floors in kitchen and living room. 9 Ft ceiling on main floor. Gas fireplace in living room with ceiling fan Finished basement. Listing...
Boca Raton, FLbocaratonrealestate.com

11338 Sea Grass Circle

Welcome to the 1-story Eaton Model in The Shores at Boca Raton. This model is rarely available in this sought after neighborhood. This home has 4 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is situated where you can enjoy long lake views from all the main living areas and master suite. Step inside this open concept, split floor plan with 12-ft ceilings that will leave a lasting impression. With entry to the screened enclosed patio from all the main living spaces and master suite, you can enjoy the outdoors and lake view. The circular driveway and oversized two-car garage allows for ample space for all of your entertainment needs. The Shores at Boca Raton is a highly sought after guard-gated community with a clubhouse, olympic-size pool, hot tub, gym, tennis courts, park, and basketball court.
Real Estateparkcityluxuryrealestate.com

7429 Susans Circle

This stunning 5-bedroom home is located in the great community of High Meadows at Pinebrook. This home is move-in ready with plenty of upgrades. Interior enhancements include engineered hardwood floors throughout the main level, new carpet and paint, granite countertops and tile backsplash, refinished kitchen cabinets, and new windows. Walk outdoors to enjoy the fully landscaped yard, private paver patio with its built-in grill, and a hydronic heated driveway and front steps that will come in handy this winter. High Meadows at Pinebrook is located at the base of Ecker Hill and overlooks the park in Pinebrook, with basketball and volleyball courts, covered picnic areas, and a small pond. This neighborhood is a short drive to both Salt Lake and Old Town, and is just minutes from Park City Mountain Resort, shopping and dining in Kimball Junction, and the new Woodward Sports Park. Pinebrook is in the Park City School District and offers easy access to Park City's extensive trail system for hiking and biking.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

10712 Eastland Circle

Welcome Home! This gorgeous, luxury, spacious home shows better than any model. This is a must see! Large windows allow the natural light to fill this entire home. Over 2,000 sqft. With the convenience of a bedroom, with a deep closet on the first floor, and a first floor full bathroom. This home boasts a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a gas cooktop and double oven. Spacious open layout, and a beautiful living room with an electric fireplace. Three bedrooms upstairs, and the owners suite boasts 2 large walk in closets. All bathrooms are modern and stunning. The home comes with a low maintenance front yard and a large 2 car garage with a storage closet. There is also plenty of open parking in the front of the home for your convenience. This home will not last! Schedule your tour today.
Ashburn, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

44346 Apache Circle

COMING SOON !! Fabulous 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH Home in Ashburn's Ashbrook Village.RARE OPPORTUNITY! Beautiful Monticello Colonial Model with over 3500 sq/ft, plus a partially finished, full basement with a walk-out. MAIN LEVEL FEATURES: Private Study/Office off the entrance at the front of the Home.Formal Living Room and Dining Room. Large Family Room with gas fireplace. Gourmet Chef's Kitchen, All granite countertops, and a large Center Island, breakfast bar, and dining area. Upgraded tile floors, Stainless Steel appliances including recent upgrades and replacements. Kitchen walkout to attached extra large Trex deck - perfect for outdoor entertaining, relaxing, and cookoutsUPPER FLOOR features a Huge Master Bedroom with a sitting room and great walk-in closet, En Suite Master Bath separate tub, and shower. Easy access Laundry on the upper level. 3 additional bedrooms - each with a private bath. This home is STUNNING: 4 bedroom, 3.5 Bath, Brick front, and 2-car garage. NEW ROOF in 2019. So conveniently located within a mile from One Loudoun, 2min to Rte 7 and 15 minutes to the airport at Dulles.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

6157 Balboa Circle #106

Lovely 1st floor corner unit with lovely designer retiled shower and bath stalls, glass doors, Kitchen remodeled a while back, newer a/c and HWH. Hardly used W/D. Golf course View. Across from the pool.
Circle, MTPosted by
Circle Digest

Take a look at these homes on the market in Circle

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Unique home with lots of character, well laid out with open beam ceiling upstairs. Beautiful yard with mature perennial flowers and trees. Rental income possibilities with upper and lower apartment or easy to convert back to main home. Washer and dryer hookups on both main and lower levels. Low maintenance with newer electrical, sewer and metal roof.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dayla Newton, Clearwater Montana Properties at 406-547-3000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmlsbGluZ3MlMjBBc3NvY2lhdGlvbiUyMG9mJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtQkFSTVQtMzExMzcyJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Unique home with lots of character. This house is well laid out with an open beam ceiling upstairs. The beautiful yard features mature perennial flowers and trees. Potential rental income with the upper level and lower level apartment, or it would be easy to convert back into a main residence. There are washer and dryer hookups on both the main and lower levels. Low maintenance with newer electrical, sewer and metal roof.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Leanne Bodell, Clearwater Montana Properties - White Sulphur Springs at 800-577-3013</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTW9udGFuYSUyMFJlZ2lvbmFsJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU1XTVRBUi0yMjAxODY3MyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2303 Savannah Street SE

Investor Alert!!! Property requires complete renovation. Property being sold strictly as-is. Occupants will take their belongings, but seller will not remove any other contents. Cash, hard money, or renovation loan required. Neighboring homes selling for mid $400s fully renovated. Please do not go without an appointment!! Home is occupied!!! Showings will be on Saturdays and Sundays only (mid day preferred to allow occupants notice to vacate for showings).
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

10149 Saint George Circle

Better than new brick duplex featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths and located in a convenient commuter location. Eat in kitchen opens to family room. Won't last!**Tenant occupied, 24 hour notice required**More pictures to come!. Listing courtesy of Sullivan Select, Llc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information...
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1341 Independence Court SE

If you saw it before come back and take a second look! Owner made updates based on feedback including updating bathrooms and lighting throughout house. A stately 4-level garage townhome built in 2004 located in SE Capitol Hill's coveted Bryan Square. Conveniently located near Lincoln Park, Eastern Market, and Potomac Ave metros. The first level features an office or sitting room and an over-sized one car garage. At the top of the stairs is a powder room leading to a fully open 2nd level with living, dining, and kitchen areas. The 2nd level also features a cozy gas fireplace and a wine bar including separate ice maker, wine refrigerator, and wine storage. You will find crown molding, distinguished light fixtures, and plantation shutters throughout the home and it has been upgraded with surround sound speakers and offers dual zone heating and cooling. The third level has two bedroom suites with walk-in closets and laundry. The top level is unique with a fully open layout with a terrace. The layout offers added flexibility to be used as a grand entertaining space or a large owner's suite. All light switches and receptacles are in the proper placements if the originally planned wall to divide the level for a smaller bedroom suite and den area is desired. Freshly painted and waiting for a new owner!
Gainesville, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7500 Brunson Circle

Pristine two-level townhouse style condo with attached rear garage conveniently located in Gainesville offers a spacious traditional floor plan. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Light and bright living/dining areas. Large eat- in kitchen offers granite, custom 42" cabinetry, stainless steel appliances opens to bonus area with cozy fireplace and beautiful hand scraped wood floors. Convenient access to the deck off the kitchen.As you walk upstairs you will find three generous size bedrooms with two full baths and a laundry room with front loading washer and dryer. Owner's Suite features tray ceilings, dual walk-in closets and an upgraded en suite bath with dual vanities and large soaking tub and walk in shower. Condo fee includes water, sewer, trash and recycling. Close to shopping, dining, major commuter Routes. 66, 29,15, and the VRE at Broad Run.
Real Estateatproperties.com

3798 W 71st Circle

This LOVELY, WELL-MAINTAINED 4-bedroom, 3-bath Merrillville home on a LARGE CORNER LOT is looking for its new owner. Over 2100 sq ft of UPDATED living space is ready for YOU! Living room features HARDWOOD FLOORS, VAULTED CEILING, and beautiful Palladian-style window. OPEN-CONCEPT KITCHEN has LARGE ISLAND, NEW ceramic tile, SUBWAY TILE backsplash, QUARTZ countertops and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES (2 years old or less) included. Three upstairs bedrooms including MASTER with a PRIVATE BATH. LOWER LEVEL offers a LARGE REC ROOM with laminate flooring, 4TH BEDROOM, 3RD BATHROOM, and HUGE laundry/storage area with access to ATTACHED GARAGE. WALK OUT from the lower level to your FULLY FENCED (maintenance free vinyl) BACKYARD with a TWO-LEVEL DECK and beautiful landscaping. CUL-DE-SAC location is CLOSE TO EVERYTHING Merrillville has to offer, including shopping and dining. HVAC system is less than a year old, water heater 2 years old, all window treatments stay. Make it yours today!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1 Meadville Drive

Waterfront Paradise! You'll absolutely love this charming 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch style home which is situated on 1.12 waterfront acres in Onancock, VA. It's on high ground and features a private sandy beach, double dock, boat lift & boat house, ideal for entertaining. The deep water allows a large boat to have ingress to the Chesapeake Bay. The open floor plan is inviting and offers spectacular water views of Onancock Creek from almost every window. Many renovations have taken place over the years including new roofs, new plumbing & electric, recessed lighting, bamboo flooring, granite countertops & much more... There is a private owner's wing w/a beautifully renovated bathroom & large adjoining room. Other features include a large screened-in porch, deck, shed, along with mature landscaping. THIS IS A MUST SEE SHORE HOME! The views will take your breathe away and the strategically appointed floor plan will cause you to never want to leave!
Suitland, MDthemunchonline.com

2436 Irving St. SE

Two bedroom unit close to downtown via Suitland Pkwy - Two bedroom apartment for rent at 2436 Irving St. SE Apt. #3 20020. Rent is $900.00 per month. Security Deposit $900.00. Tenant pays for electricity only. Heat and hot water are included for free. Building features an on site laundry facility. Enjoy easy hiway access from downtown DC in just minutes via Suitland Parkway. Ready for immediate occupancy upon approval of application. Lease is for one year. No pets please. Application fee is $35 to pay for the credit check. Applicants must provide documentation of income.