The Dyson V15 Detect's laser proved my apartment was never really clean
Dyson's newest vacuum isn't one for subtlety. It has a laser strapped to the front of it for the purpose of highlighting where the dust is hiding. The Dyson V15 Detect is the company's newest, top-of-the-line cordless vacuum in its line of stick vacuums. It's more powerful than my own Xiaomi stick vac (and the Dyson V6 I owned several years ago), while swapping out the cleaning heads makes it suitable for both carpets and hard floors (or a mix of both, like my own). However, that versatility and sheer cleaning power (ugh, did I just write those words together?) will cost you $699. Are those high-tech additions gimmicks or truly helpful upgrades for a cleaner home?