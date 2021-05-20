newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barnegat Township, NJ

She’s An Ocean County Hero! Honoring A Elementary School Nurse From Barnegat, New Jersey

By Jimmy G
Posted by 
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

I am thrilled to be announcing a new Hawk Hero! Just in case you didn't know, Townsquare Media Jersey Shore operates 94.3 The Point, 92.7 WOBM, Beach Radio 104.1 FM, 105.7 The Hawk, and Shore Sports Network. I host "Nights with Jimmy G" on 94.3 The Point, but I also have been highlighting local Jersey Shore Hawk Heroes. Our first ever Hawk Hero was David Richards, a local Brick Township icon with down syndrome who is now a fantastic coach for Brick Memorial High School wrestling. Also, Cathy Wareham- Herbst was our most recent hero. Cathy is a certified medical assistant for Hackensack Meridian Health in Brick Township. For over a year, she and her Meridian Health team have been battling on the COVID-19 frontlines. Before highlighting a brand new Hawk Hero, a big THANK YOU to our friends at Sonny’s Recycling. We’ll continue to pick 1 hero, share their story on-air and online, and award them a $100 Visa gift card!

wobm.com
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waretown, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Barnegat Township, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Government
County
Ocean County, NJ
Barnegat Township, NJ
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob O'brien
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Home School#Summer School#Medical School#The Point#Beach Radio 104 1 Fm#Shore Sports Network#Jersey Shore Hawk Heroes#Visa#Cdc#Brick Township#Cathy Wareham#Congratulations#Herbst#Down Syndrome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Seaside Heights, NJPosted by
94.3 The Point

Eyewitnesses Film HUGE Waterspout On Barnegat Bay Between Toms River And Seaside Heights New Jersey

Imagine you are taking a nice boat ride and you see this monster coming toward you?Eyewitnesses caught a HUGE waterspout on Barnegat Bay on Saturday between Toms River and Seaside Heights. If you've ever seen one of these in person, it sort of puts you in a trance. You can't believe it's magnitude, beauty, power. You bet people whipped out their cell phones and caught this guy on camera. Here's some awesome footage from different perspectives.
Environmentwatchers.news

Massive waterspout forms in Barnegat Bay, New Jersey, U.S.

An unusually large waterspout formed in Barnegat Bay, New Jersey around 13:30 LT (18:30 UTC) on Saturday, May 8, 2021. There are no reports of damage or injuries. The spout was spotted between Toms River and Seaside Heights, north of Route 37 bridge. The National Weather Service issued a special...
Toms River, NJPosted by
94.3 The Point

Toms River man causes three-car accident after running red light on Bay Avenue

A Toms River man is in a heap of trouble after causing a three car accident when he ran a red light on Bay Avenue near Vaughn Avenue Sunday afternoon, around 12:30 pm. Police said that Jeffrey Loffredo, 25 of Toms River, was driving on Bay Avenue when he ran the red light and then collided with a Honda HRV driven by Jeffrey Edgar, 51 of Toms River, who was driving up Vaughn Avenue through a green light.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

Top 10 Places for the Best Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich in Ocean County, NJ – VOTED By You

The other day I was talking to a friend that was looking for that "perfect" pork roll, egg, and cheese in Ocean County...I said, "I have the answer for you". From northern to southern Ocean County we have some awesome places that give the "BEST" in your opinion of Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese Sandwiches. It's that one thing that someone from out of state asks for when they come here to New Jersey. It's Pork Roll and pizza, am I right?