It’s been almost a year since Niecy Nash married Jessica Betts, and the comedian’s adult kids already ‘love’ their new step parent!. Niecy Nash had no idea that wife Jessica Betts and her kids would get along as well as they have after the newlyweds tied the knot in Aug. 2020. And although it’s only been nine months since the Emmy Award-nominated star and the singer/songwriter made things official during a surprise wedding, Niecy’s three adult children — Dominic, Donielle, and Dia — already “love” their new step parent.