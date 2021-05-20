Fact Check: Vaccine Needle Is NOT Left In Arm And Is Not A Prop -- It's A Retractable Safety Syringe

Did a surgeon from Ohio die shortly after receiving the second dose of the Covid-19 Vaccine? There is no evidence that Dr. Thomas Lee Flanigan's death on April 27, 2021 was related to the Covid-19 vaccine which he had received twelve weeks earlier. The cause of his death has not been made public. Flanigan's death was noted by several news outlets because he had written his own obituary, but none of the news stories about Flanigan's self-authored obituary contain any information about the cause of his death. It is clear from what he wrote in the obituary that his death was not unexpected. On January 6, and February 3, 2021 Flanigan had posted on Facebook after receiving his first and second vaccines. In the photos he is wearing scrubs with a vaccine sticker, a face mask, and is holding his Vaccination Record Card. As a front-line healthcare worker, he was in the first group of Ohioans to receive the Covid-19 Vaccine. Anti-vaccine activists are circulating screenshots of Flanigan's posts as proof that the vaccine caused his death when there is currently no publicly available information about the cause of death.