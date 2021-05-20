newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Fact Check: Vaccine Needle Is NOT Left In Arm And Is Not A Prop -- It's A Retractable Safety Syringe

leadstories.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes this video show a nurse pretending to administer a shot to a person at a drive-through vaccine clinic? Or could it be that the nurse inserts the needle into the woman's arm and leaves it there? No, neither of these explanations tell what is really happening. This is a retractable needle syringe: After the plunger is depressed, a spring causes the needle to retract inside the barrel. This design is to help protect against accidental needlestick injuries.

leadstories.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syringes#Safety Syringe#Tiktok##Vanishpoint Syringe#Retractable Point Syringe#Covid 19 Vaccines#Leaves#Video Content#Design#Drive#Confusion#Explanations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Scienceleadstories.com

Fact Check: NO Evidence Ohio Doctor's Death Caused By Second Shot Of Covid-19 Vaccine

Did a surgeon from Ohio die shortly after receiving the second dose of the Covid-19 Vaccine? There is no evidence that Dr. Thomas Lee Flanigan's death on April 27, 2021 was related to the Covid-19 vaccine which he had received twelve weeks earlier. The cause of his death has not been made public. Flanigan's death was noted by several news outlets because he had written his own obituary, but none of the news stories about Flanigan's self-authored obituary contain any information about the cause of his death. It is clear from what he wrote in the obituary that his death was not unexpected. On January 6, and February 3, 2021 Flanigan had posted on Facebook after receiving his first and second vaccines. In the photos he is wearing scrubs with a vaccine sticker, a face mask, and is holding his Vaccination Record Card. As a front-line healthcare worker, he was in the first group of Ohioans to receive the Covid-19 Vaccine. Anti-vaccine activists are circulating screenshots of Flanigan's posts as proof that the vaccine caused his death when there is currently no publicly available information about the cause of death.
Pharmaceuticalsfox5atlanta.com

AP fact check: COVID-19 vaccine does not spread by inhalation or skin contact

CLAIM: Pfizer admits in its COVID-19 clinical trial protocol document that vaccinated people can "shed" the vaccine, emitting materials that can spread to unvaccinated people by inhalation or skin contact. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. COVID-19 vaccines that are in use, including the Pfizer vaccine, cannot spread between people. Posts making the...
Pharmaceuticalsleadstories.com

Fact Check: Video Of Blank Product Insert Inside J&J Vaccine Box Does NOT Show Anything Unexpected Or Untoward

Does a video of a blank product insert inside a box of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine show anything unexpected or untoward? No, that's not true: The insert's front and back panels were intentionally left blank, according to the makers of the vaccine. There is a QR code, as well as a website, on the back of the box -- both of which guide people to updated fact sheets, which include lists of benefits, risks and vaccine ingredients.
Pharmaceuticalsthehendersonnews.com

A vaccine without needles? It's on the way

New vaccine platforms are being developed that could transform access and ease of use for future pandemics, as well as for fighting existing diseases. Watch CNN Films' "Race for the Vaccine" Saturday, May 15 at 9 p.m. ET.
Public Healthleadstories.com

Fact Check: A Woman Fainted -- But Did NOT Die -- At Guanajuato, Mexico, COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Did a woman captured on video falling off her chair at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic die? No, that's not true: No evidence of her death was presented by those using the video to discourage vaccination. There is ample evidence two women suffered fainting spells at a vaccine clinic held for teachers at the Poliforum convention center in León, Guanajuato, Mexico, on May 4, 2021. The teachers' fainting spells were reported in local news: both women recovered at the scene and did not require hospitalization.
AnimalsNew York Post

YouTuber receives backlash for euthanizing dog after he bites son

YouTuber Nikki Phillippi has come under fire for her decision to euthanize her 9-year-old dog Bowser after he nipped her son, Logan. The blogger announced the news on May 4 in a lengthy Instagram post. After she received backlash for her decision, Phillippi and her husband Dan explained their reasoning behind the act in a new video.
PoliticsPolitiFact

Fact-checking Biden’s claim about hunger 'sharply' dropping

The number of people who told the Census Bureau that they sometimes or often don’t have enough food to eat has been declining in recent months. Multiple factors have contributed to the decline in food insecurity, including more people working, schools reopening and increases in federal food assistance programs. The...
InternetCNET

Permanently delete your Facebook account, loose ends and all

For some, Facebook is a welcome and essential way to keep in touch with relatives and friends across the world, and interact with groups of people with similar interests. Others see a darker side filled with political fighting, privacy oversteps and rampant misinformation. Still others may simply need a break from doomscrolling.
Internettechacrobat.com

WhatsApp won’t remove your account but it will be severely restricted if you denied to sign Facebook data sharing policy

Facebook owned messaging app, WhatsApp has changed its decision to remove the accounts of customers that decline to authorize its brand-new personal privacy policy. However, those who are obstinate that they will not share their information with Facebook will certainly be bombarded with recalls and eventually restricted their accounts. WhatsApp...
TechnologyPosted by
1240 WJIM

Checking The “Fact-Checkers”

Another ideological debate is coming to the forefront in the state legislature. One side says your rights to free speech are involved. The other in so many words is responding with, "hogwash". If you do much on social media, you’re no doubt aware of the impact of “Fact-Checkers”. Anonymous people,...
Violent CrimesPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

Scary Video Of Guy Pulling A Gun In Cielo Vista Mall

I don't think that anyone is surprised at how jumpy El Pasoans can be in certain situations ever since our whole city was put on edge with the mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart on August 3, 2019. No one ever thought that something like that could happen in our town because we have been known for so long as one of the safest in the country.