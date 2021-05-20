Fact Check: Vaccine Needle Is NOT Left In Arm And Is Not A Prop -- It's A Retractable Safety Syringe
Does this video show a nurse pretending to administer a shot to a person at a drive-through vaccine clinic? Or could it be that the nurse inserts the needle into the woman's arm and leaves it there? No, neither of these explanations tell what is really happening. This is a retractable needle syringe: After the plunger is depressed, a spring causes the needle to retract inside the barrel. This design is to help protect against accidental needlestick injuries.leadstories.com