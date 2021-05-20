newsbreak-logo
Quotes and Lessons From Denzel Washington

Belief.Net
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAside from being acknowledged as one of the greatest actors of our time, Denzel Washington still commands an audience and impressions online. No matter how many pieces we do on the handsome actor, readers can't get enough of him. Not that he needs any further recognition as his repertoire of films already created quite a distinction. Films like "Fences," "American Gangster" and "Malcolm X," are just the tip of his distinguished career. He picked up his 2nd Oscar (Best Actor) in "Training Day" and scored hits with movies like “Philadelphia,” “The Book of Eli,” “Safe House” and “Courage Under Fire.” But what makes Washington standout outside of his resume is the ability to speak up about his faith and about life on and off camera. He's the guy who said, "If you're going to pray for rain, you gotta be willing to deal with the mud, too." Here are more notable quotes and lessons from Denzel Washington that will inspire you.

