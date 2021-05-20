Quotes and Lessons From Denzel Washington

“What’s that hat,” Antwone Fisher asks prior to starting our conversation about 2002’s Antwone Fisher—an acclaimed film that details Fisher’s story, which marked Denzel Washington’s feature film directorial debut—which is a part of the 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival, which is running through May 9 on Turner Classic Movies and via Classics Curated by TCM Hub on HBO Max. I told him it was a Curry Brand piece dedicated to the legacy of Lee Elder. After telling me about the time Chris Tucker introduced him to Elder, we got into the interview, but at the end of our conversation, Fisher brought up the hat again, mentioning briefly that 1975 the year holds a special place in his heart, sharing that he likes to reference the year in his work. It wasn’t surprising that the man who opened up the wounds of his life story, poured that pain into a script, and let the world see his soul continues to inject his life into his work, but it was heartwarming nonetheless. It’s almost like Fisher, after compartmentalizing that trauma and pain into Antwone Fisher, was now free to pull from some of the more joyous times of his life and build a better tomorrow.