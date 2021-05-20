newsbreak-logo
Lorton, VA

9240 Lorton Valley Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Cover picture for the articlePriced to sell! Beautiful well-maintained three (3) bedroom, two full and two half bathroom Lorton home with several recent updates: 2021: Freshly painted front entrance and interior walls, new quartz counters, and sink, new decking boards and top rails, newly stained deck and fence. 2020: New entry tile floor. 2018-2019 Replaced roof, all bath toilets/commodes. 2019: Replaced bathroom vanities, faucets, mirrors,lights. 2016 new carpet (stairs 2016). Newer water heater, stacked washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and HVAC.

