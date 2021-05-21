newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Argentina announces 'circuit-breaker' lockdown as pandemic rages

By Nicolás Misculin
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yRZDa_0a6FzRUb00
People wearing face masks wait in line to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Colon Theatre, in Buenos Aires, Argentina April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Argentina will tighten pandemic lockdown measures to combat a severe second COVID-19 wave, President Alberto Fernandez said on Thursday, underscoring concern as daily cases and deaths have broken records over the last week.

The strict "circuit-breaker" measures will come into force on Saturday and last until May 31. They include school and non-essential commerce closures and the banning of social, religious and sporting events in the nation of 45 million people.

"We are living the worst moment since the pandemic began," Fernandez said. "Today as never before we must all take care of ourselves to avoid all the losses that we can."

Citizens who are not classed as essential workers will be allowed to be out close to their homes between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.; otherwise, they must stay at home.

The restrictions come as the government accelerates a vaccination campaign that has lagged ambitious initial plans. So far, only 4.7% of the population has been fully inoculated and 18.4% has received at least one dose, according to a Reuters analysis.

Fernandez also announced an economic rescue package for sectors worst-hit by the pandemic, which has exacerbated a crisis that has plagued the country for the past three years and left millions of Argentines in poverty.

Argentina posted 35,884 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday after hitting a record high 39,652 on Wednesday. Total infections number some 3.45 million, which puts the country ahead of hard-hit Brazil on a per capita basis and has pushed hospital intensive care units to near-saturation. There have been 72,699 confirmed deaths.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

125K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Argentines#Hard Hit Brazil#Deaths#Poverty#Essential Workers#Ambitious Initial Plans#Care#Near Saturation#Today#Sectors#Sporting Events#Campaign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

As COVID-19 Pandemic Rages In India, Health Workers Hold The Line

COVID-19 has pushed India's health care system to the limit, but dedicated doctors, nurses & paramedics won't stop caring for those in need. The devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India is severely overstraining the country's health care system. Hospital beds are filled beyond capacity and the need for medical oxygen is acute.
ElectionsPosted by
Reuters

Argentina pushes back mid-term elections as COVID-19 rages

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The Argentine government has agreed with opposition parties to postpone primary and mid-term elections due to take place from August for five weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Friday. Argentina’s ruling center-left “Frente de Todos” coalition is seeking...
AmericasVoice of America

Brazil Environment Minister Investigated on Suspicion of Illegal Timber Exports

Brazil’s Supreme Court on Wednesday authorized an investigation into Environmental Minister Ricardo Salles and members of his agency on suspicion of running a timber trafficking ring that sent illegal exports to the United States and Europe. In a statement, the Federal Police said the court issued 35 search-and-seizure warrants carried...
Public HealthPosted by
MercuryNews

UK races to test, vaccinate as virus variant threatens plans

LONDON — British health workers, aided by the army, distributed coronavirus tests door-to-door Saturday in two towns in northern England, seeking to contain a fast-spreading variant that threatens plans to lift all lockdown restrictions next month. Cases of a variant first identified in India have more than doubled in a...
Public HealthConnecticut Post

Malaysian prime minister announces one-month virus lockdown

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — All of Malaysia will be placed under a near lockdown for about a month to fight the coronavirus, but businesses will be allowed to continue to operate at reduced capacity, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced Monday. The lockdown, starting Wednesday until June 7, took the...
Worldthestkittsnevisobserver.com

No Lockdowns but further restrictions announced

The entire nation waited with bated breaths when Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris addressed the Nation Friday night regarding the COVID-19 diagnosis of a hotel worker on Wednesday. Dr Harris although not announcing a lockdown announced some added restrictions that will take effect at 6:00 am Saturday. The prime minister...
Worldkentlive.news

Lockdown lifting announcements delayed because of Indian Covid

Announcements on the future of lockdown lifting in England have been delayed because of the Indian variant of Covid-19. More than 1,300 cases of the more-infectious mutation have been detected in the UK, with six people in hospital in Bolton alone despite having had a vaccine. Plans for the Prime...
Public HealthShareCast

India Covid cases close to record highs as calls for national lockdown pile on

India’s coronavirus cases and deaths stayed close to record daily highs on Monday as calls for the government to impose a national lockdown piled on. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is under pressure to shut down the country after 366,161 daily new infections and 3,754 deaths were recorded at the weekend. That took India’s total tally to 22.66m infections and 246,116 deaths with experts warning that the real figures were likely higher.
Public HealthHuron Daily Tribune

Argentina locks back down as coronavirus infections soar

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina is imposing its first strict coronavirus lockdown of the year starting Saturday due to surging levels of coronavirus infections and a soaring death toll. The measures, due to last until the end of the month, will limit circulation and suspend social, business, educational, religious...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
AFAR

Reckoning With Ghosts in Argentina

The Recoleta Cemetery in Buenos Aires where crucial scenes from the new novel “Hades, Argentina” were set. Author Daniel Loedel on grappling with the past, writing his debut novel “Hades, Argentina,” and making sense of the joy and sadness woven into life in Buenos Aires. Hades, Argentina reads almost like...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Downing Street confirms details of today's lockdown announcement

Downing Street has confirmed Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a major lockdown announcement at 5pm today. The Prime Minister is expected to announce that people in England will be able to take a step closer to normality from next week as more indoor mixing and hugging loved ones will be permitted once more.
Public Healthrecordpatriot.com

Spain: Expert warns that virus surge could follow parties

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s top coronavirus expert on Monday delivered a stern warning to citizens who are acting as if the pandemic has ended now that the government has relaxed measures against the spread of the coronavirus amid an accelerating rollout of vaccines. Scenes of revelers partying in mass over...
Public HealthSentinel

Worsened by the pandemic, poverty in Argentina affects nearly 6 in 10 children – 07/05/2021 – World

The soccer field at Villa 31, one of the main slums in Buenos Aires, is split in two. In one game, the teenagers play ball. In the other, a group of nine children, all masked and respectful of social distance, are seated in a circle. With them, Iván Madariaga, 28, explains what the geography of the country looks like and pronounces the names of the provinces and the capital.
Grocery & SupermaketBBC

Covid: Argentina starts new lockdown as cases soar

Argentina has begun a new nine-day lockdown amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases and a slow vaccine rollout. President Alberto Fernández said the country was experiencing its worst moment of the pandemic. It has recorded more than 35,000 new cases a day during the past week. On Friday, Latin America...
Agriculturegcaptain.com

Argentina’s Key Grains Port Snarled After Strike over Vaccine Access

BUENOS AIRES, May 21 (Reuters) – Argentina’s main grains port of Rosario was snarled on Friday in the aftermath of a 48-hour strike by tugboat captains and other workers managing the flow of agricultural cargo ships, who are demanding access to COVID-19 vaccines, port authorities said. Seven ships – six...