Richmond, VA

1412 Grove Ave, Richmond City, VA 23220

 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSituated in the Fan District of Richmond, this exquisite FOUR-BEDROOM, THREE FULL BATH home boasts luxurious finishes while maintaining its yesteryear. The flowing architecture of the first level is framed with hardwood floors, high ceilings, three fireplaces and an enticing staircase. Natural light floods the kitchen and entertaining space creating an atmosphere perfect for relaxing alone or gathering friends and hosting celebrations. The second level features the spacious primary suite, which includes a fireplace, en suite, and access to the sizable balcony spanning the front of the home. Three additional bedrooms, a full bath, and an oversized laundry room complete this level. Spend your evenings outdoors on the front porch taking in the smiles of the neighborhood, or move to the rear deck and side bistro patio, which are elegantly appointed with mature landscaping and plenty of privacy. Storage is plentiful with both a walk up attic and basement amenities. Three private off street parking spaces come with the property, but this home is a walker’s paradise with a score of 94. Coveted restaurants, groceries, art galleries, shopping, and parks are just steps away.

