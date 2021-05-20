newsbreak-logo
Fact Check: U.S. States Are NOT Liquefying 'Vaccine-Murdered People,' Spreading Them On Food Crops

 1 day ago

Are U.S. states liquefying "vaccine-murdered people" and spreading them on food crops? No, that's not true: A video claims that a Wisconsin bill is legalizing such actions -- but the legislation does not allow for liquefied remains of "vaccine-murdered people" to be spread on food crops. "There is nothing in the bill that allows that," Michelle Bryant, chief of staff to Wisconsin state Sen. Lena Taylor, one of the sponsors of the bill, told Lead Stories.

