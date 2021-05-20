newsbreak-logo
7631 Lee Landing Drive

Cover picture for the articleStunning home in Lee Landing Park. Bright and airy townhouse with two large bedrooms. Washer and Dryer on same level. Hardwood floor on main level, corner fireplace in the living room. Sliding glass doors leading to fenced backyard with storage area. Comes with sprinkler system for added safety feature. Close to schools and metro.

