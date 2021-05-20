7631 Lee Landing Drive

Home Sweet Home!Lovely and bright townhome located in the popular Village Place of Gainesville Community conveniently located between downtown Haymarket and Gainesville, and minutes from shops, movies, restaurants, Wegmans, Route 66, and more. Beautifully maintained and offered by the original owner, ready for move-in! This three level unit townhome comes with a two car garage, three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and two half bathroomsFeatures: open floor plan, 2 car garage, gas fireplace, and large lower level. Front Entry welcomes you to a spacious foyer and a large flex room perfect for gatherings, hobbies, home office and schooling space. Has it's own powder room. Enjoy the open floor plan on the Main Level. 9 ft ceilings, crown moldings and gleaming hardwoods in kitchen, living, dining room, upstairs bedrooms and hallway. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, spacious pantry, and sliding doors walk out balcony perfect for grilling. As you walk upstairs you will find three generous size bedrooms with two full baths and a cleverly concealed laundry. Owner+GGs retreat is bright and spacious featuring tray ceilings, walk in closets, and en suite bath with dual vanities and large walk in shower. Other highlights of the property include second floor laundry, central air, ceiling fans, intercom system, plentiful storage, low-maintenance exterior.Village Place has warm sense of community, and only moments to shops, eateries, and transport. This home provides all the elements for relaxing, comfortable and easy-care living. Be prepared for this to be +G-love at first sight+GG.All offers, if any, are due by Sunday @ 7 PM and a decision will be made Monday by Noon. Please remove shoes or wear shoe covers. Additionally, all parties should please wear a mask the entire time while in the house and use hand sanitizer (provided). There will be an open house on Saturday and Sunday. Info for making an offer and disclosure is located in document section. Seller prefers to close ASAP.