Saint Joseph, MI

Dozens gather and march as the case of Eric McGinnis’ death is reopened

By Matt Nagy
abc57.com
 1 day ago

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- A group of community members and friends marched this Monday and held a candle-lit vigil near the final known footsteps of Eric McGinnis before his death in 1991. This gathering comes in light of a new witness stating that they saw McGinnis’ getting chased by a...

