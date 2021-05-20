Dozens gather and march as the case of Eric McGinnis’ death is reopened

The Blossomtime Festival has announced it will hold its annual Youth Parade for kids from preschool through middle school on Saturday, May 8 at noon along Lake Boulevard in downtown St. Joseph. Blossomtime Board President Anna Abdelnour says organizers are excited to be able to hold the event with marching bands, drill teams, decorated bikes, and pets. The entrants will be judged in categories that include Floats, Bands, Shoe Box Floats, Scout Troops, 4H Units, Pets, Costumed Individuals, and Costumed Groups, among other things. New this year will be a celebration in downtown St. Joseph called Royalty Rocks the Windows, featuring the 2020 Community Queens and Kings. It’s a live mannequin event. That’ll take place from 1:30 to 3:30. Applications to take part in the parade are available at BlossomTimeFestival.org.