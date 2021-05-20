newsbreak-logo
Religion

7 "Signs and Wonders" of the End Times

Belief.Net
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know that the Second Coming is the most prophesied event in the whole Bible? The Bible mentions the end times repeatedly. In fact, there are more than 1,800 references to the Second Coming in the Old Testament. In addition, 23 out of the 27 books in the New Testament talk about the end times. The Old Testament speaks on the prophecy of His first coming, and the New Testament looks forward to the second coming. What things will happen during the final days before Jesus’ return? Here are seven “signs and wonders” of the end times.

