Risk-averse advisors may be losing opportunities to grow their clients’ portfolios, Allianz Life found in its inaugural “RIA Retirement Risk Review Study.”. Nine out of 10 financial advisors in a survey of 289 advisors (or 88%) said it was more important to effectively manage risk in their clients’ portfolios than it was to have the highest return on investment. Seventy-nine percent said that their clients at or near retirement are concerned about outliving their savings.