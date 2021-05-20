newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Grab the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus now for $99, their lowest price ever

By Arol Wright
xda-developers
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, the newest true wireless earbuds from Samsung, might be the ones grabbing all the press and user attention right now, but if you can’t afford them, Samsung still has pretty good, albeit slightly older, options. One of them is the Galaxy Buds Plus, Samsung’s successors to the original Galaxy Buds. Despite having been superseded by newer products, they’re still perfectly serviceable wireless earbuds as well as an option everyone in the market for ones should have in mind, and they’re currently going for their lowest price ever.

www.xda-developers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Devices#Compatible Devices#Samsung Galaxy Buds#The Galaxy Buds Plus#Ios Devices#Decent Battery Life#Newer Products#Amazing Options#Market#Excellent Sound Quality#Continuous Battery Life#Feature#Mind#Eartips#Noise#Active Noise Cancellation#Wired Connections#Playtime#Grab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Electronics
News Break
ANC
News Break
Android Devices
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Samsung's Galaxy S21 gets a massive $700 price cut in fantastic deal

Save up to $700 - A fantastic deal, Samsung is offering the Galaxy S21 for as low as $99.99 when you trade-in an eligible device. You can sign up through a carrier or select an unlocked device. If you don't have a trade-in, Samsung is offering up to $200 to use toward accessories with your Galaxy S21 purchase. The Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch display, 128GB of storage, and provides an all-day battery life.
Cell PhonesCNET

Is Samsung's cheapest 5G phone really worth buying?

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G offers a big screen, an attractive design and 5G connectivity for super fast data speeds -- and tops it off with an affordable price of only $280 (£249, AU$480), making it one of the cheapest 5G phones you can buy right now. It's a big departure from the supercharged Galaxy S21 Ultra with its $1,200 price tag, but is this budget handset still worth considering?
Electronicsknowtechie.com

Grab a backup pair of wireless earbuds for just a measly $13

If you’re like someone like me who constantly loses earbuds and you need a quick pair to hold you over for a few months, do yourself a favor and consider these excellent Boltune wireless earbuds. Right now, they’re down to just $13 with code KJHHTD6G, along with clipping the $10 on-site coupon. These earbuds typically sell for $40.
ElectronicsSamMobile

Galaxy Buds Pro Plugin

The Galaxy Buds Pro Plugin allows you to use features such as device settings and status view when connected to a Galaxy Buds Pro device. This application does not work alone because this is a component of the Galaxy Wearable application. The Galaxy Wearable application has to be installed first...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Now Available On Google Fi

Samsung is playing hardball with the midrange phone market with its “A” series of phones. Google has just announced that the Galaxy A32 5G is now available on their Google Fi network. The phone brings some solid mid-range specs to the budget phone market. This news comes straight from the Google Fi page.
TechnologyTrustedReviews

Hands on: Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 Review

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is a new 2-in-1 laptop that can double up as a tablet whenever required. Its light and thin design makes it ideal for tablet use, while the Super AMOLED screen provides a big visual boost for video content. However, the lack of an S-Pen slot is an odd omission, while questions still remain over its performance and battery life. Keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for our upcoming review and final verdict.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G photos and price tag surface ahead of announcement

The Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is expected later this month, but one Weibo user already had a close encounter with the phone and provided a few photos of it along with price. The phone will reportedly cost CNY 2,000, which is around $310/€255. This is a good deal less than the Galaxy A52 5G, which goes for CNY 3,000 in China and €430 in Europe.
ElectronicsPosted by
Android Police

Unlike Apple and Samsung, T-Mobile's tracker gadget doesn't need a nearby phone to find your stuff

"Mom, can I have an Apple AirTag?" "No, we have an AirTag at home!" In an announcement with timing that can only be described as "unfortunate," T-Mobile has revealed its self-branded SyncUP TRACKER. It's a little plastic gadget that includes both a GPS radio and an LTE connection, meaning you don't have to rely on Bluetooth or a mesh network of devices to find it. It's a lot larger than more localized trackers from Apple, Samsung, or Tile, but that always-on connection should be worth it if you're hoping to track things like luggage or vehicles.
Technologytechnave.com

Samsung Galaxy A82 5G tech specs leaks

The Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 had launched in South Korea on 13 April, there was a rumour mentioned that the Galaxy A82 5G might be the rebranded version of it. According to sources, there is a promo leak of the Galaxy A82 5G that was posted by Max Weinbach. The video showed that the device might come with decent battery life, fast charging, IP rating, and camera features. On top of that, if it is the rebrand version of the Galaxy Quantum 2 and the tech specs could be similar.
Electronicsgsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 cameras detailed

So Sony is able to provide everyone else with better front cameras than its own Flagships. ... I agree sony is a total idiot company. They should've be the masters of camera department but instead others trump it out in the game even xiaomi and vivo do it's such a shame.
Cell Phoneswindowscentral.com

There's a Samsung Galaxy Buds app in the Microsoft Store

Samsung has a Galaxy Buds app listed in the Microsoft Store. It's a little under 19MB in size and lets you monitor device status and settings. The store listing only mentions utility for Galaxy Buds Pro. Samsung has a Galaxy Buds app on the Microsoft Store. It has a pretty...
Electronicsxda-developers

Apple’s official MagSafe charger is on sale for its lowest price ever

RAVPower's alternative is also discounted to just $17. Apple introduced its new MagSafe charging system alongside the iPhone 12 series, as a replacement for the aging Lightning connector. It’s a standard wireless charging pad, but with added magnets to maintain a strong connection to the phone — even when it’s positioned vertically. Apple’s first-party MagSafe charger has now dropped to just $29.85 on Amazon, the lowest recorded price yet, and a third-party option from RAVPower is also on sale for even less.
Cell PhonesNEWSBTC

Samsung Adds Support For Hardware Wallets On Galaxy Devices

Samsung Electronics has added new support assets for blockchain users with hardware wallets this week. The move will impact mobile Galaxy owners, allowing them to use third-party hardware wallets with the Samsung Blockchain Wallet app. In their press release, Samsung has sought out to explicitly provide hardware support for Ledger Nano S and Nano X. The company stated, however, that they plan to support more cold-storage wallets moving forward.