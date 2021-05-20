Grab the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus now for $99, their lowest price ever

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, the newest true wireless earbuds from Samsung, might be the ones grabbing all the press and user attention right now, but if you can’t afford them, Samsung still has pretty good, albeit slightly older, options. One of them is the Galaxy Buds Plus, Samsung’s successors to the original Galaxy Buds. Despite having been superseded by newer products, they’re still perfectly serviceable wireless earbuds as well as an option everyone in the market for ones should have in mind, and they’re currently going for their lowest price ever.