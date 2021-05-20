newsbreak-logo
New Overwatch 2 Map Includes a Tribute to Jeff Kaplan

By Wesley LeBlanc
IGN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBlizzard's latest Overwatch 2 breakdown features not one, but two Jeff Kaplan tributes in the game's new New York map. Blizzard previewed new Overwatch 2 content today and you can read IGN's breakdown of everything revealed during the stream, including the new maps, gameplay changes, and more, but eagle-eyed fans spotted two tributes to Kaplan, Overwatch 2's former director. Kaplan left last month after nearly 20 years at Blizzard, but now his legacy will live forever in Overwatch 2.

