Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences
This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary. • The San Diego County Bicycle Coalition presents “City Cycling” at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20, online. The virtual class is designed to help riders become more comfortable sharing the road. Topics will include general bike safety, legal rights and responsibilities and emergency maneuver skills. Free. sdbikecoalition.org/basic-road-safety-class.www.encinitasadvocate.com