MGCCC and EON Reality cut the ribbon on new interactive digital center

By Janae Jordan
wxxv25.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMississippi Gulf Coast Community College held a ribbon cutting today to unveil their new interactive digital center. The center features both a virtual reality innovation academy and hub for advanced extended reality solutions. Augmented reality, virtual reality, and extended reality technology and software will allow MGCCC to provide training for their students and industry partners that will increase efficiency and reduce both costs and risks.

