MGCCC and EON Reality cut the ribbon on new interactive digital center

A uniform mathematical framework based on probabilistic graphical models drives the digital twin technologies towards dynamical control with real-time data. With the recent wave of digital transformation, the latest trend in every industry is to build digital twins that are instrumental not only during the conceptualization, prototyping, testing and design optimization phase, but also during the operational phase, with the ultimate goal of using them throughout the whole asset lifecycle using real-time data1. While the importance of numerical simulation tools and lab-scale experiments is undeniable in the first phase, the potential of real-time availability of data in the operational phase is opening up new avenues for monitoring and improving processes throughout the lifecycle of an asset. As an up-to-date virtual representation of a physical asset, the digital twin concept offers such an end-to-end computational modeling ecosystem that can be spread across industries. Nevertheless, capturing the complex and dynamic relationships between the physical asset and its digital twin is still very challenging. In this issue of Nature Computational Science, Kapteyn and colleagues2 report a probabilistic graphical modeling framework, which accounts for model uncertainties, for predictive digital twins. The robustness of the framework has been illustrated in a use case of structural health monitoring, planning and controlling of unmanned air vehicles (UAVs). Remarkably, the authors demonstrate that their foundational work can be used to calibrate a static model (or a set of coupled models) and update such a digital twin in response to a dynamically evolving asset state.