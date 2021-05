Thrilling Tales of Suspense Come Alive with Music and Ads!. It's 1936 and nail-biting thrillers like "The Shadow" and "Lights Out" are all the rage in radio dramas. Tonight, the WSCC station might put itself on the map too when the first episode of their own Radio Suspense Theatre takes the airwaves. As love blossoms backstage and a plucky sound technician steps in for an absent star, the company bands together to bring two original, thrilling tales of suspense to life, framed by music and ads of the era. But what about the real suspense...the ratings? Tune in to find out!