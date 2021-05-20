Advance Clean Hydrogen Initiatives

The bill could award producers of sustainable fuel up to $2 per gallon in tax discounts. Air transportation is a not-insignificant source of greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for 2 percent of global carbon emissions. It's a tough form of transport to supplant in the United States, though, on account of its speed and scale, both of which make it a major driver of the U.S. economy. Cutting aviation emissions, advocates say, may best be done by switching to biofuels, and it's a solution that reportedly appeals to Congress so much that state Representatives are reportedly readying legislation to incentivize bio-aviation fuel (BAF).