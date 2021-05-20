newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Advance Clean Hydrogen Initiatives

By Congressman Greg Pence-Press Release
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman Pence Urges DOE Secretary to Advance Clean Hydrogen Initiatives. Washington, DC – U.S. Congressman Greg Pence (IN-06) participated in the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy hearing entitled, “The Fiscal Year 2022 DOE Budget.” Congressman Pence stressed the need to support an all the above strategy for energy production, not an “everything but” approach – and highlighted the innovation happening at home in Indiana’s Sixth Congressional District.

