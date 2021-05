In response to Jeremy Cady’s column (Globe, May 1), I would say Missouri cannot afford not to fund Medicaid expansion. One of the first things we’re taught in any research writing course is to consider the source of our information. Cady is the state director of Americans for Prosperity-Missouri, which is the Missouri chapter of a right-wing think tank founded by the infamous Koch brothers to promote their agenda to lead to their own prosperity and that of the top 1%, not prosperity for regular middle-class and working-class Americans who make up the majority of the United States.