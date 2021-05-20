Master Cape May County

NOTE: PLEASE COPY AND PASTE THIS FILE; DO NOT EDIT FROM HERE. THIS IS THE ONLY SAVE VERSION WE HAVE. Veterinary clinic opens at Beacon: The nonprofit Beacon Animal Rescue serving Cape May and Atlantic counties will open Beacon Veterinary Clinic on Monday, May 3. The full service clinic at 701 Butter Road in Ocean View will be open to cats and dogs from the rescue, as well as those of adopters, volunteers, and the general public. Proceeds from the clinic will help the animal shelter. For more information call 609-390-7956 or visit BeaconVeterinaryClinic.org.