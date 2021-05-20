Master Cape May County

newsbreak-logo
NOTE: PLEASE COPY AND PASTE THIS FILE; DO NOT EDIT FROM HERE. THIS IS THE ONLY SAVE VERSION WE HAVE. Veterinary clinic opens at Beacon: The nonprofit Beacon Animal Rescue serving Cape May and Atlantic counties will open Beacon Veterinary Clinic on Monday, May 3. The full service clinic at 701 Butter Road in Ocean View will be open to cats and dogs from the rescue, as well as those of adopters, volunteers, and the general public. Proceeds from the clinic will help the animal shelter. For more information call 609-390-7956 or visit BeaconVeterinaryClinic.org.

Cape May County, NJCape May County Herald

The Wrap: Covid, Wind Farm and Summer

Get ‘The Wrap,' our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Monday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/HeraldWrap. Learn more about J. Byrne Insurance. . Gov. Phil Murphy said he began talks with legislative leaders about ending the public health emergency declared March 9, 2020, which was extended every 30 days since. It would currently expire in mid-June. 
Middle Township, NJCape May County Herald

South 9 Bar and Grille Grand Opening

On Saturday, May 8, 2021, Cape May County’s newest and largest restaurant was officially welcomed to Middle Township with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event hosted by the Middle Township Chamber of Commerce. In attendance were the Board of Directors of the Middle Township Chamber of Commerce, Middle Township Deputy Mayor Ike Gandy, Committeeman Jim Norris, Assemblymen Antwan McClellan, Assemblyman Erik Simonsen and Congressman Jeff Van Drew.
Atlantic County, NJatlantic-county.org

Armato Proposes Changes to PILOT at Expense of Non-Casino Taxpayers

On May 5, with no fanfare, Assemblyman John Armato quietly introduced a bill to amend the Casino Property Tax Stabilization Act, commonly referred to as the Casino PILOT (Payment In Lieu of Taxes) bill. The PILOT, sponsored by Armato’s colleague, Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, was signed into law in 2016 as a 10-year plan to stabilize taxes.
Atlantic County, NJdownbeach.com

Margate Community Food Drive to be held Saturday, May 22

The Margate Log Cabin is holding a citywide food drive benefiting the Community FoodBank of New Jersey Southern Branch noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 22. Residents are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items, such as tuna, salmon and chicken in cans, shelf-stable milk, pasta, rice, cereal, mac & cheese, soups, stews, chili, almond butter, peanut butter, jelly and canned vegetables to the Log Cabin located at 600 N. Jerome Ave. Do not bring food in glass jars.
Atlantic County, NJAtlantic City Press

In your town

Clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing as well as personal care items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other food items. The center was founded by Second Baptist Church to help those in need in the community. This is an ongoing project. The public may bring donated items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Cape May County, NJCape May County Herald

CMCo’s Adult Population 57% Fully Vaccinated from Coronavirus

COURT HOUSE - May 14: The Cape May County Department of Health has administered a total of 20,177 doses so far. According to a release, the New Jersey Department of Health reports that 51,167 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 43,981 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the COVID vaccine.
Cape May County, NJAtlantic City Press

Three Democrats seek to join Upper Township Committee

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Three Democratic candidates on Friday announced their candidacy for Township Committee. Lenora Boninfante Kodytek and Shawna Mulford announced their joint campaign in a news release, saying their goal is to "make commonsense common again." "We are at a crossroads, and Township Committee is on the verge of...
Middle Township, NJ987thecoast.com

May 14, 2021

South Jersey Gas will be doing some pipeline replacement projects in Middle Township. The utility will be working on several streets in the coming weeks including Atlantic Avenue, Pacific Avenue, and Bayberry Drive. The full announcement is on the Township’s municipal website. 56 year old Stephanie Gregory of Galloway Township...
Atlantic City, NJdownbeach.com

Megasite offering online, walk-in appointments for those 12 years and older

ATLANTIC CITY – The Atlantic County COVID-19 Vaccination Megasite is now taking online and walk-in appointments for all those 12 years and older. A parent or guardian must accompany those under age 18. Walk-in vaccinations will be first come, first-served as vaccine supplies last. Those who have registered online and made an appointment through vaccination.atlanticare.org will be prioritized.
Pleasantville, NJAtlantic City Press

Trash transfer station won’t be easy to put in Pleasantville

A property developer wants to set up a transfer station for construction debris on a rail line in Pleasantville. Trains would take about 100,000 tons a year of the debris out of state, much or all of which currently gets put into the Atlantic County Utilities Authority landfill in Egg Harbor Township.
Avalon, NJCape May County Herald

No Surprises in Uncontested Avalon, SIC Municipal Elections

COURT HOUSE – The May 11 municipal elections, in Avalon and Sea Isle City, saw a 16% turnout, with 484 ballots cast out of 3,024 registered voters. The following are the unofficial results from the Cape May County Clerk’s website (https://bit.ly/3uKjbkC). Avalon. Council-at-large, three seats, four-year terms. John McCorristin, 217.
Cape May, NJAtlantic City Press

Cape May MAC spring summer 2021 major tours and events

CAPE MAY — Cape May MAC offers admission to the Emlen Physick Estate, the Cape May Lighthouse and the World War II Lookout Tower, as well as trolley, walking, house and boat tours throughout the year. Dates and times vary seasonally. Visit capemaymac.org for schedules and to purchase tickets online. Schedules are being updated regularly. Tickets may also be purchased at the Washington Street Mall Information Booth during open hours and at the Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St. Call 609-884-5404 for visitor services information and to purchase tickets by phone.
Cape May County, NJCape May County Herald

CG Graduation Send-Off Attendees Honored As Hometown Heroes

The Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation award the CG Graduation Send-Off Attendees as 2021 Hometown Heroes. These community members have gone above the call of duty to embrace the Coast Guard as part of the Cape May County Community. The weekly graduations at USCG Training Center Cape May...
Atlantic County, NJAtlantic City Press

Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 424,000 vaccinations

According to state records, approximately 424,145 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Thursday morning. Around the state, 8,162,627 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 7,804,653 doses, and 357,974 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 3,575,287 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 164,121 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 3,739,408.
Pleasantville, NJAtlantic City Press

Bernie Robbins donates to Pleasantville schools

Bernie Robbins Jewelers partnered with Frederique Constant Watches to support DonorsChoose in honor of National Teacher Day and World Teachers’ Day, a global event on May 4. DonorsChoose connects teachers in high-need communities with donors who want to help. On May 4, Bernie Robbins Jewelers donated $2,000 to schools in...
Cape May County, NJAtlantic City Press

4-H accepting applications for equestrian of the year contest

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Calling all eligible 4-H’ers to apply for the 2021 4-H Equestrian of the Year Contest. Completed applications are due by May 19, 2021. The contest consists of two divisions – Junior for 6th to 9th grades and Senior for 10th to 12th grades. The contestants will be judged on a written resume and 4-H story, an interview with a panel of judges, and a short stage presentation. All contestants must be 4-H members in good standing.
Cape May County, NJCape May County Herald

4-H Club Members Encouraged to Apply for Equestrian of the Year Contest

COURT HOUSE - All eligible 4-H’ers can apply for the 2021 4-H Equestrian of the Year Contest. Completed applications are due May 19. According to a release, the contest consists of two divisions – Junior, for sixth to ninth grades, and Senior, for 10th to 12th grades. Contestants will be judged on a written resume and 4-H story, an interview with a panel of judges, and a short stage presentation. All contestants must be 4-H members in good standing.