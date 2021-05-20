Cassie Takes Control Of Career: "I Left Bad Boy... I'm Independent"

After years of being notoriously private about his love life, Michael B. Jordan hasn’t held back when it comes to his relationship with Lori Harvey. Michael B. Jordan has not been shy when it comes to publicly showing off his love for girlfriend, Lori Harvey, which is quite different from what fans are used to from the star. Over the years, the actor has been very private when it comes to his personal life, but with Lori, things are different, he says. “I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on,” Michael tells People. “I am extremely happy.”