Cassie Takes Control Of Career: "I Left Bad Boy... I'm Independent"
The last few years have been a whirlwind for Cassie. Her career catapulted after she released her classic hit "Me & U," but she struggled to maintain that steam with her later releases. For the better part of a decade, Cassie was known more for her relationship with Diddy than her work in the studio, but in 2018, Cassie and Combs decided to end their romance after reportedly being together for 11 years. Soon, Cassie resurfaced online boasting about her relationship with Alex Fine, and in 2019, the couple got married and welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Frankie.www.hotnewhiphop.com