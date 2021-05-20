Illinois Makes Its IT Department a Permanent Fixture
As Illinois heads into the 2018 elections and an uncertain political future, the state has enacted a law giving more permanency to its relatively young IT structure. The Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology (DoIT) is only two years old, having been created through an executive order from Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2016. In May, the state legislature passed House Bill 5611, and on July 20 Rauner officially signed it, celebrating the act with legislators, academics and department leaders.