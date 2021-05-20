Rasheed Wallace Says Russell Westbrook Is The Best Player In The NBA
Most fans will agree that Russell Westbrook is one of the most exciting players in the entire NBA. He can get triple-doubles at will and he always seems to be the hungriest player on the court. Unfortunately, there has been one area of his game that has always held him back and that's shooting. Westbrook is a notoriously bad shot taker and it has led to a lot of slander and some early exits from the playoffs. Despite this, he is still regarded as a top-tier player in the league.www.hotnewhiphop.com