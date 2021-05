The bill to legalize cannabis in Minnesota has passed through the House by a 72-61 vote. That bill, approved late last night, allows the purchase and possession of small amounts of marijuana by those 21 and over while also expunging non-violent offenses involving cannabis. The vote was mostly along party lines, though four Democrats voted against and six Republicans voted in favor. It now moves to the Republican-controlled Senate, where Majority Leader Paul Gazelka has said it will not be brought to a floor vote.