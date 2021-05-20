Mesa police officers rescue 13-year-old from apartment fire

(Scott Barbour / Getty Images)

(MESA, Ariz.) Two officers from the Mesa Police Department rescued a teenage boy after they saw smoke coming from an apartment on Thursday, azfamily reported.

The Mesa Fire Department said two officers in the area of McKellips Road and Horne saw smoke coming from a building before a call came in around 8:45 a.m.

Both officers rescued a 13-year-old from the unit that was on fire, officials said.

All four apartment units in the area were evacuated and a dog was also rescued. Fire officials said an 84-year-old woman who lived in one of the units was taken to a local hospital due to minor smoke inhalation.

Firefighters put out the blaze and 10 people were displaced between the four units. Red Cross is assisting them.

One of the police officers had minor injuries and was checked by paramedics at the scene and no firefighters were injured.