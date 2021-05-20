newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mesa, AZ

Mesa police officers rescue 13-year-old from apartment fire

Posted by 
PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IIdD3_0a6FtnkR00
(Scott Barbour / Getty Images)

(MESA, Ariz.) Two officers from the Mesa Police Department rescued a teenage boy after they saw smoke coming from an apartment on Thursday, azfamily reported.

The Mesa Fire Department said two officers in the area of McKellips Road and Horne saw smoke coming from a building before a call came in around 8:45 a.m.

Both officers rescued a 13-year-old from the unit that was on fire, officials said.

All four apartment units in the area were evacuated and a dog was also rescued. Fire officials said an 84-year-old woman who lived in one of the units was taken to a local hospital due to minor smoke inhalation.

Firefighters put out the blaze and 10 people were displaced between the four units. Red Cross is assisting them.

One of the police officers had minor injuries and was checked by paramedics at the scene and no firefighters were injured.

PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
3K+
Followers
702
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

 https://twitter.com/PhoenixSunTimes
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Fire Officials#Police Officials#Paramedics#Smoke Inhalation#The Mesa Fire Department#Getty Images#Rescue#Mckellips Road#Unit#Ariz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Red Cross
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Mesa, AZfox10phoenix.com

Two dead in four-vehicle crash in Mesa; US 60 reopens at Country Club Drive

MESA, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of the US 60 have reopened at Country Club Drive after a deadly crash early Saturday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Four cars were involved, and two people died in the collision, officials said. Troopers have launched a criminal investigation...
Mesa, AZPosted by
12 News

Two dead after crash on US 60 in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — Two people were reported dead at the scene of a four-vehicle collision on US 60 early Saturday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. The crash, which closed the east-bound lanes of the major roadway, is under criminal investigation due to impairment possibly being involved, police said.
Mesa, AZPosted by
12 News

Search underway for man who disappeared at Saguaro Lake

MESA, Ariz. — Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies are conducting a search at Saguaro Lake in Mesa after a man dove into the water and never resurfaced. When deputies responded to the Dive Rock area of the lake around 3 p.m., they were unable to locate the man, officials said. A...
Mesa, AZEast Valley Tribune

Cyclists ‘target of prey’ on Mesa streets

Just after midnight On an otherwise quiet May 4, a man was riding his bike on Country Club Drive, approaching Eighth Avenue. Fifty-year-old Carlos Cortez Hernandez was hit by a car, which did not stop. “Unfortunately, the male did not survive his injuries,” said Nik Rasheta, a Mesa Police Department...
Mesa, AZAZFamily

2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on US 60 in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The US 60 eastbound near Country Club Drive in Mesa is closed after a deadly multi-vehicle crash that happened early Saturday around 1:22 a.m. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash involved four vehicles and confirmed that two people have died. DPS says...
Mesa, AZPosted by
12 News

Mesa police asking for help to identify 2 homicide suspects

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police are looking for public assistance in locating two suspects connected with a homicide on Feb. 17. Officers responded to a residential area near Broadway and Gilbert Roads around 10:40 p.m. on Feb. 17 and located a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound in the driver's seat of a car, police said.
Arizona StateKOLD-TV

Crews battle White Tank Fire in Maricopa County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with Arizona State Forestry are fighting a new fire burning west of Surprise. The White Tank Fire is mapped at around 80 acres, according to a tweet and is burning on state trust land. This story will be updated as more information becomes...
Chandler, AZwranglernews.com

Man accused in Chandler officer’s death indicted on 28 felony counts

A Maricopa County Grand Jury on May 12 indicted the man accused of fatally injuring a Chandler police officer and critically injuring a Gilbert police officer after leading several law-enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase April 29 from Eloy to Gilbert that involved gunfire. Jonathon J. Altland Jr., 25, of...
Mesa, AZAZFamily

Police release more details on death of man, baby, dogs in Mesa home

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have released more information about an April murder-suicide that occurred at a Mesa home. On Apr. 14, officers responded to a house near Brown and Ellsworth roads just before 8 p.m. after a woman called 911 saying she was injured and needed help. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the woman who had been shot in the head, which caused her vision loss. She was taken to the hospital. When officers went inside the home, they found the bodies of a man, a child and two dogs. The man was later identified as James Thompson.