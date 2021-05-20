North Jackson tops No. 1 Rogers twice to take Class 4A softball title

CENTRE – North Jackson swept the Cherokee County Warriors Friday in the second round of the Class 4A state baseball playoffs. The scores were 12-2 and 8-6. In the first game, North Jackson pitcher Carson Smith scattered two earned runs on four hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts through 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. Daegan Scott suffered the loss for the Warriors (17-15) after working 4 2/3 innings. He gave up eight earned runs on nine hits with four walks and four strikeouts.