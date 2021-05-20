North Jackson tops No. 1 Rogers twice to take Class 4A softball title
Fifth-ranked North Jackson rode the strong arm of senior pitcher Hadley Burnette to the first softball state championship in school history. Burnette threw a four-hit shutout in a 2-0 win over No. 1 Rogers in a first game win-or-go-home situation, then came back with a four-hitter in the second game in a 6-1 victory as the Chiefs walked away with the Class 4A state championship at Oxford’s Signature Field at Choccolocco Park on Thursday afternoon.www.al.com