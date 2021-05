A Pontiac woman accused of repeatedly stabbing her grandfather who had been sleeping is facing a charge of assault with intent to murder in the May 9 attack. Shanitra Lashay Seay, 27, was arraigned May 11 in 50th District Court, where Judge Cynthia Walker entered a not guilty plea on her behalf and set bond at $70,000 cash. The bond has a 10 percent provision — meaning she can be released from the Oakland County Jail if she posts $7,000.