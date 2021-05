In our blog for Clinical Trials Day 2020 we summarized the COVID-19 studies that had been registered so far at the ISRCTN registry. One year later and there are now over 170 COVID-19 studies registered. In the first part of this blog we looked back at the results of the platform trials and a selection of the repurposed drug treatment trials that have launched since then. In the second part we look back at the results of the vaccine trials and studies looking at testing and the impact of COVID-19 on other conditions.