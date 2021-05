The City of San Marcos is accepting applications for appointment by the City Council to the following Commissions and Boards:. Qualifications include residence within the City of San Marcos and qualified electors of the city. Appointments are made by the Mayor with consensus from the City Council for the following Commissions: Parks and Recreation, Youth, Traffic, Planning and Community Foundation. Budget Review Committee and Climate Action Plan Implementation Working Group are appointed by the City Council. For more detailed information and qualification requirements, please see the commission, committee or board individual page.