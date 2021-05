An extreme premium on cap rates for new assets has led to a surge in industrial supply, according to a new analysis from Real Capital Analytics. As consumers shifted buying habits and moved to online shopping amidst the pandemic, the need for industrial space increased exponentially, driving up investor interest in the sector. Now industrial property prices are at a record high—leading some investors to say it’s tough to find deals. And, as RCA’s Jim Costello notes, “if you cannot buy it, you build it.”