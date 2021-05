The Motlow College Foundation has established The Kim Welch Stockton Memorial Nursing Scholarship in conjunction with her family to honor Kim’s passion and service in the nursing field. Kim was a 1976 graduate of Motlow State’s nursing program. After receiving her associate degree from Motlow, she earned a bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Tech University and a master’s degree from the University of Alabama-Huntsville. Kim worked as a nurse practitioner at local hospitals, nursing homes, home health organizations, and clinics throughout her career until retirement.