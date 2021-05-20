Conshohocken Brewing introducing Ivins’ Famous Lemon Shandy Ale for Memorial Day

Binnie Bianco of Binnie Bianco Team at Keller Williams added a new listing for rent at 101 Fayette Street in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Rare opportunity to live in the center of Conshy's Restaurant & Pub Row. This 3rd flr corner apt has been skillfully renovated to please even the discriminate tenant. Living room with 6ft windows and original hardwood floors lend warmth and brilliant natural light to this very large space. Eat in kitchen with office area and plenty of cabinetry for storage. Upgrades include custom cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, central air, and updated bathroom with reproduction period pieces. Large master bedroom easily holds king size bed with room to spare and large walk in closet. Laundry room with stackable w/d in unit also good for some storage. Two additional closets guarantee plenty of storage. Great views, walk to the train, public trans right outside your door. Permit parking make it a breeze to park anywhere. Steps to the finest restaurants Conshy has to offer. Bike trail one block away and minutes away from all major highways. Front row view of all the towns parade's and activities. This is definitely the place to live! Sorry NO pets.