Conshohocken, PA

Conshohocken Brewing introducing Ivins’ Famous Lemon Shandy Ale for Memorial Day

morethanthecurve.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the article6ABC Action News was at Conshohocken Brewing today to cover the canning of a new beer it is introducing in partnership with Acme Markets and Ivins. Learn the details about Ivins’ Famous Lemon Shandy Ale that is set to be available for Memorial Day.

morethanthecurve.com
