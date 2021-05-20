Who is Nilsa Prowant’s baby daddy from Floribama Shore?

newsbreak-logo
FLORIBAMA Shore star Nilsa Prowant shocked her cast mates and fans of the hit MTV reality show when she announced at the beginning of season 4 that she was pregnant.

Nilsa announced on Thursday, May 20, she had given birth to her son, Gray Allen Gazda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AeUhV_0a6Fstgw00
Nilsa Prowant with Gus Gazda Credit: Instagram

Who is the father of Nilsa's baby?

Nilsa revealed to her Floribama Shore cast mates on the first day of their trip to Montana together that she was pregnant. The episode aired on February 25.

Nilsa, 27, revealed her pregnancy to fans on her Instagram in December.

The post was a picture of her and her boyfriend Gus Gazda holding a sign stating, "Baby Gazda coming May 2021."

"Even in the darkest of times the Lord still shines his light.

"Our greatest adventure is about to begin," the caption of the post read.

A few weeks later, Nilsa had another announcement to make to fans - she was engaged to Gazda.

She wrote on Instagram that Gazda asked her to marry him on her 27th birthday.

"I can't believe I get to marry my best friend and bring our son Gray into this world," she wrote.

The reality star revealed they will be having a boy, Gray.

Before dating Gazda, Nilsa was linked to Floribama Shore cast mate Gus Smyrnios.

Nilsa made her relationship with Gazda public in November 2019 on her Instagram.

What did Nilsa's cast mates say about her pregnancy?

Her Floribama co-stars flooded her Instagram with comments when she announced she was pregnant.

"Congratulations I can't wait to be an uncle," Codi Butts wrote, according to Entertainment Tonight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YYyQ9_0a6Fstgw00
The cast of Floribama Shore Credit: MTV

"Omg! Imma be the auntie in the furr coat that send the expensive presents and rock the baby in 6 in heels! Congratulations Nilly!! So excited for you! Most beautiful mama I've ever seen!" Cast mate Candace wrote wrote.

Nilsa has been on the MTV series since it began airing in 2017. Her other cast mates include Kirk Medas, Candace Rice, Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts and Aimee Hall.

When did Nilsa give birth?

Nilsa announced to fans on her Instagram on Thursday, May 20, that she had given birth.

"31 hours of labor to get you here and I would do it all over again just for you," she captioned the photos of her with Gus holding their child.

"Gray Allen Gazda came into this world on May 20, 2021 at 1:56 AM. 7lbs 14oz 19 and 1/2 inches long," she wrote.

The mother said her baby boy "was perfect in every single possible way."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o4Rih_0a6Fstgw00
Nilsa Prowant and Gus Gazda with their son Credit: Instagram

"Thank you God for our beautiful baby boy this is everything I have always wanted, a family of my own with the man of my dreams," she concluded.

The TV personality got some congratulations from fellow MTV stars, such as Jersey Shores' Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.

"Congrats ! Welcome to the Mawma club," the mom-of-three wrote.

How can I watch Floribama Shore?

Floribama Shore airs on Thursday nights at 8 pm on MTV.

Fans can also catch up with the gang by heading over to MTV's website.

The show is in its fourth season.

