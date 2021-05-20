newsbreak-logo
San Marcos allocated $18.1 million through American Rescue Plan

San Marcos Daily Record
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of San Marcos was recently allocated $18.1 million through the American Rescue Plan. The funding is distributed by the U.S. Department of Treasury in response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the city, funds may be used to respond to acute pandemic response needs, fill local government revenue shortfalls, and for investments in critical water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.

www.sanmarcosrecord.com
