San Marcos allocated $18.1 million through American Rescue Plan
The City of San Marcos was recently allocated $18.1 million through the American Rescue Plan. The funding is distributed by the U.S. Department of Treasury in response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the city, funds may be used to respond to acute pandemic response needs, fill local government revenue shortfalls, and for investments in critical water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.www.sanmarcosrecord.com