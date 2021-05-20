San Marcos allocated $18.1 million through American Rescue Plan

HAYS COUNTY — Several Dripping Springs residents disagree with new urban development brought in by Hays County, saying it could wither away the small town atmosphere. When newcomers sign a contract on a house, some assume they will find a captivating main street just down the road. Matt Allison moved from Austin to Dripping Springs last year, thinking he knew the environment he was getting into. Allison’s family craved the cozy small-town charm. They were attracted to the promised town square and local retail – but the county’s plans got in the way of the developer’s original design.