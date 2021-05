CEDAR RAPIDS — Easton Dermody and Matthew Wilkinson formed a strong 1-2 punch on the mound, leading the Iowa Central baseball team past Northeast here Friday afternoon, 4-3. With the win, the Tritons advance to the next round of the Region XI Tournament where they will face either Kirkwood on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Eagles topped Des Moines Area in the other game, 13-4 in seven innings.