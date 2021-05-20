Lawmakers approve beefing up legal, fiscal Legislative Counsel Bureau staff
The Legislature on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 during the third day of the 32nd Special Session in Carson City. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent) Legislators are expecting a busier-than-normal interim period between sessions, amid anticipated special sessions and billions of incoming federal COVID relief dollars — leading lawmakers to boost the staff and workforce of the nonpartisan Legislative Counsel Bureau.