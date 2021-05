A US billionaire has announced he will offer 3bn South African rand (£152m) to South Africa, where he was born, to help create coronavirus vaccines.The New York Times reports that Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong, who owns TheLos Angeles Times, said on Wednesday that his business and philanthropic foundation would donate the money.The money will be used to send the technology for producing vaccines and biological therapies to get ahead of the pandemic and make shots that will combat the new variants of the disease.“Our goal and our commitment is to come back to South Africa and transfer this kind of...