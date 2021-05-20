Opinion/Perkins and Anderson: Propane a clean alternative to traditional fuels
Tucker Perkins is president and CEO of the Propane Education and Research Council. Leslie Anderson is president and CEO of the Propane Gas Association of New England. We are writing in response to the article on the propane terminal expansion in Providence ("Opponents decry plan to expand propane terminal," News, May 7). Various quotes throughout the article are not consistent with the science behind a low-carbon fuel like propane. Carbon monoxide (CO) and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are getting a lot of attention these days, and rightfully so. Propane plays a significant role in reducing emissions for a variety of uses — buildings, agriculture, transportation, and power generation.www.providencejournal.com