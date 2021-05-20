newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Opinion/Smith, McLoughlin and Platz: Mandate COVID vaccine for all college students

providencejournal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMaddison Smith, Katherine McLoughlin, and Sara Platz are health policy and management majors at Providence College. In a few months, college campuses turned ghost towns for the summer will be repopulated with students, increasing the likelihood of potential COVID-19 outbreaks. If colleges and universities mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for all students, they can ensure a safer return to campus this fall.

www.providencejournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Providence College#Vaccines#Public Health#College Education#College Students#Health Education#Academic Institutions#Education Policy#Opinion Smith#The New York Times#Americans#Fda#Pfizer Biontech#Moderna And#Johnson Johnson#Cdc#On Campus Vaccine Clinics#Covid 19 Vaccine Mandates#College Campuses
Related
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Bill would require New York college students receive COVID vaccine

Students attending colleges and universities in New York would be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination under a measure proposed by Democratic state Sen. Brad Hoylman. The bill is meant to limit the spread of the virus on college campuses, which have struggled to remain open during the pandemic and have seen infections spread quickly among students, while also protecting nearby communities.
CollegesTurnto10.com

The future of college COVID testing, vaccinations

How will COVID-19 vaccine developments impact the likelihood of a statewide college mandate?. What can families expect for commencements this year?. Education Advocate Ashley Cullinane talks to Postsecondary Commissioner Shannon Gilkey about these topics and more in higher education.
Cumberland County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Small innovations help community college students | Opinion

I’m always impressed by innovation. By innovation, I don’t always mean the type of technological innovation that we see with devices and platforms, but relatively small changes in programs and bureaucracies that lead to greater opportunities for people to succeed. The Cumberland County campus of Rowan College of South Jersey...
Worcester, MAtelegram.com

Local colleges institute vaccination mandate for fall

WORCESTER – A growing number of colleges, including in Central Massachusetts, are not just counting on students to get vaccinated against the coronavirus this year, they’re mandating it. In the region, Anna Maria College, Assumption University, Fitchburg State University, College of the Holy Cross, Worcester Polytechnic Institute and Worcester State...
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Our opinion: Welcome college students as future community members

Over the course of the last few weeks and the weeks ahead, hundreds of students will graduate from high schools and institutions of higher education in the tri-state area. We have to wonder, how many of them will choose to live and work and make their homes in this area in the months and years ahead?
Public Healthdepauliaonline.com

OPINION: Covid-19 vaccine mandates, education will keep DePaul’s community safe

DePaul’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate ensures that all students will be safe from infecting themselves and others from both the virus and new strains. As a freshman student, I would not have considered returning to campus in the fall if DePaul had not mandated the vaccine. There is too much risk of exposure and infection if a majority of the campus is not vaccinated.
CollegesNews 12

TCNJ to require COVID-19 vaccine for all students for fall semester

The College of New Jersey will require all students to get the COVID-19 vaccine for the fall semester. The college announced the decision on Friday. TCNJ officials says that they are also considering requiring all staff to get the vaccine as well. “We have begun discussions with our unions about...
New York City, NYThe Daily News Online

SUNY mandates COVID vaccine

NEW YORK — All students who attend state universities must be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend classes in person this fall, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday. The State University of New York and City University of New York boards will require all students to provide proof of vaccination against the novel coronavirus to attend in-person classes when they begin at the end of the summer.
Pharmaceuticalsthesetonian.com

Majority of students partially vaccinated, support vaccine mandate for fall as University sees first COVID-19 case-free week since September

Eighty percent of students have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 42% are fully vaccinated, according to a recent survey conducted by The Setonian. The survey received 208 responses collected between April 28 and May 5. It marks an increase in vaccination rate from an April survey conducted by the University’s Health Intervention Communication Team (HICT), which showed that 62% of students received at least one dose and 36% were fully vaccinated.
Middlebury, VTvermontbiz.com

Middlebury College will require vaccinations of all students, faculty and staff

Vermont Business Magazine Middlebury College announced today that it will require all students, faculty, and staff at Middlebury College and the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, CA, to be vaccinated this fall. The same requirement was previously announced for the Middlebury Language Schools this summer. The announcements also...
CollegesWashington Times

Most college students think vaccine should be required for school, work: poll

Three-quarters of college students think that schools and workplaces should require COVID-19 vaccinations, a new poll found. Forty-two percent of the poll participants said vaccinations should definitely be required, while 32% said they should probably be required, according to the survey by Axios and Generation Lab published Friday. Eleven percent said schools and workplaces should probably not require vaccinations, while 16% said they should definitely not.
Public HealthGreenwichTime

Editorial: CT should make COVID-19 shots mandatory for students

We could make this one of the briefest editorials ever: COVID vaccines should become mandatory for students if they are approved for all ages. Everyone seems hesitant to make the call. Most officials in different states point like busted weathervanes in a windstorm seeking direction from elsewhere. Consider how the...
Bristol County, MAHerald News

Opinion: COVID-19 vaccinations crucial for a safe return to college campuses

Dr. Laura Douglas is president of Bristol Community College and Board Chair for CONNECT. One year ago, our communities came together to meet the needs of the emerging pandemic. We reaffirmed our strong community partnerships with first responders, health care providers and local businesses around one mission – to protect and support our community members through these unprecedented times.
Lewiston, MEBangor Daily News

Bates to mandate vaccinations for students before fall return

Bates College in Lewiston will require all students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return for the fall semester. It follows the lead of other Maine colleges and universities that have mandated vaccinations, including University of New England, College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor and Bowdoin College in Brunswick.
Collegesnjbmagazine.com

Rowan to Incentivize Students, Employees to Get Vaccinated

In an effort to help New Jersey reach its goal of a 70% vaccination rate and provide the University community a sense of extra safety, Glassboro-based Rowan University will require—and provide an incentive—for all students to be vaccinated. The requirement and incentive apply to all students who will live on campus, in affiliated housing or attend classes in person.
Asheville, NCbpr.org

WNC Colleges And Universities Deliberate Vaccine Mandates For Fall

Colleges and universities in Western North Carolina vary when it comes to deciding whether students should be required to get a Covid-19 vaccine before returning to campus in the fall. The region’s largest universities -- Western Carolina University and the University of North Carolina-Asheville -- have both decided against mandating...