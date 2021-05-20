newsbreak-logo
With Broken Fang over, when is the next CSGO operation?

 1 day ago

Operation Broken Fang is finally over and players are already looking forward to the next Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pass. CSGO may not get tons of hard-charged updates, but its operation passes are the most anticipated additions to the game. Valve has been rolling out annual passes that bring new maps and other exciting updates. However, the developer can be super spontaneous and drop a brand new update when you expect it the least.

