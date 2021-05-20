With Broken Fang over, when is the next CSGO operation?

Valheim modders are filling empty biomes with enemies, environmental damage, and more to keep the game fresh while waiting for Iron Gate to add new biomes, reports Eurogamer. It's so popular that it's easy to forget Valheim is in early access, and players who have finished all the biomes and bosses have quite some time to wait until an update adds a new biome to explore. That's why Nexus Mods is full of mods that are taking advantage of currently unused biomes like Ashlands and the Deep North. You can technically explore these areas right now, but there's not much going on there, as they're still in development over at Iron Gate.